Among the latest recalls in the last week is a juicer that can either rupture during use or leave small particle shavings in the juice.

Empower Brands is recalling its PowerXL self-cleaning juicers over a laceration and ingestion hazard. The company has received 261 reports of incidents, including 47 injuries, some of which involved severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches and bruises, as well as ingestion of small particles that required medical attention.

The recall affects the models SHL96 and SHL90-SC. The first model was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl's, Marshall's, Target, TJ Maxx, Walmart and other stores, as well as online at Amazon from September 2020 to August 2022. The SHL90-SC model was sold at Walmart and other stores, as well as on Walmart's website, during the same time frame.

Consumers should stop using the recalled juicer and contact the company at 866-606-2441 to receive a full refund.

A laceration hazard was also behind a recall from Chervon North America. The company is recalling its EGO Power+ cordless, brushless hedge trimmers because the rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, causing the unit to activate unexpectedly.

The company has received 34 reports of the trimmers starting unexpectedly, including eight reports of lacerations that required stitches.

The recall involves the model HT2410 trimmer that was manufactured before March 30, 2019. They were sold at home improvement stores, hardware stores and authorized dealers, as well as online at Ace Hardware, Acme Tools and Home Depot from September 2017 to March 2020.

Consumers should stop using the trimmers and contact the company at 800-492-0777 for a free repair of the switch.

Jestson Nova and Star 3-wheel kick scooters are being recalled because the rear wheel can loosen or fall off, posing a fall hazard to children.

The company has received 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off, including one report of an injury involving scratches/bruises to a child's face.

For affected serial numbers and models, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov. The scooters were sold at Target stores and its website, as well as online at Ride Jetson from September 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the scooter and contact Jetson for a free repair kit that includes repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. Consumers can reach the company at ridejetson.com or by calling 800-635-4815.