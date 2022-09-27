Recall Roundup: Italian dressing bottles may contain Asian Sesame dressing

A salad dressing is among the latest recalls due to mispackaging.

TreeHouse Foods Inc is recalling one lot of its Restaurant Style Italian dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden because the bottles may actually contain Asian Sesame dressing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. With the change in dressing, there is no warning on the ingredient label regarding egg and dairy allergens.

The dressing was distributed nationwide through Aldi between Aug. 23 and Sept. 23. The only affected 16-ounce product has a UPC of 4099100074871 and a best if used by date of Aug. 10, 2023. No other varieties are affected.

The company received two complaints at the store level, but has not received any reports of an allergic reaction.

Customers who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 800-596-2902.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including a bunk bed and hutch set that poses a strangulation hazard.

Rooms To Go is recalling its ladders sold with Canyon Lake and Cottage Colors bunk bed and hutch sets because the space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is too wide and poses an entrapment and strangulation hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recalled ladders were sold in various combinations with bunk beds and hutches. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at Rooms To Go stores and online from April 2019 to March 2022, and ladders were also sold independently.

Consumers should stop using the ladders and the top bunk of the beds and contact the company at 855-688-0919 for a free replacement ladder.

A number of spa drain covers sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled over a failure to meet pool and spa safety.

Drain covers sold by Angzhili, Goetas, Find4Fix and Chyir Myd on Amazon are recalled because they don't conform to entrapment protection standards set by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Some of the covers were sold as far back as 2019 on Amazon. Pool owners should stop using the drain covers and contact the respective companies for a full refund. For emails for the companies, visit the commission's website.

Burn hazards are behind two recent recalls of consumer products.

Accompany USA is recalling its ceramic mugs with cork bottoms because the coffee cup can crack or break when hot liquid is poured into it. The company has received one report of the mug breaking after hot liquid was poured into it, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the mugs that were given out as free promotional products with companies from February to June. Consumers should stop using the mugs and contact the company at 909-595-0178 for a refund.

Mr. Maria is recalling its Miffy First LED lights because the lights can overheat during use. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recalled lights were produced in 2017 and 2018 and sold at baby boutiques, gift shops and children's stores nationwide, including at art galleries, from July 2018 to September 2019.

Consumers should stop using the lights and visit mrmaria.com for instructions on how to determine which LED module is being recalled. Those who purchased the lights at a local store can bring the light to the store to have the module replaced for free.

Those who purchased the lights online - or if the retailer is no longer in business - should take a photo of the blue label on the bottom of the light and a photo of the date embossed underneath the right foot of the light and email both photos with the consumer's shipping address and phone number to bluemodule@mrmaria.com to receive an upgraded LED module for free.

Injury hazards were behind two other consumer product recalls.

Baby Trend is recalling its Cityscape Travel jogger strollers because the parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing a fall and injury hazard to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Cityscape Travel Systems strollers that were part of a set that included a car seat. The stroller has a model number of TJ75B12A and they were sold online at Baby Trend and Amazon from January 2021 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the strollers, and Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting known purchasers directly with instructions on how to return them in exchange for an e-voucher or a full refund. Those who do not receive communication can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363.

Spalding is recalling its Momentous EZ portable basketball goals because the welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

The company has received 26 reports of weld failures, including three backboards separating from the pole. There was one injury involving the backboard hitting a person in the shoulder/upper torso and one injury where someone was hit in the head, according to the commission.

The goals were sold at Academy and Scheels stores and online at Spalding and Amazon from May 2021 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the basketball goals and contact the company at 800-558-5234 to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new arm on the goal system.