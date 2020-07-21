Recall Roundup: Inspection, allergen issues result in recalls

Undeclared ingredients were the cause of a number of recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including one for Flagstone Foods LLC.

The company is recalling its 16-ounce packages of Wegmans Pecan Blend trail mix because they have undeclared walnuts and almonds. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date from this recall.

The resealable packages of the trail mix - with a best by date of Jan. 29, 2021 - were distributed in retail stores in Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Virginia, among other states.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company of almonds and walnuts not listed on the ingredient label on the packaging. The trail mix can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Happy Colon Foods LLC is recalling its Yum Shortbread Cookie and Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookie because they may contain undeclared milk.

The cookies were distributed in a number of states via mail order and direct delivery, including Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. The cookies are packaged in white film and are distributed within the Happy Colon Foods prep kit.