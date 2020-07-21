Recall Roundup: Inspection, allergen issues result in recalls

Lack of inspection and undeclared allergens were the cause of a number of food recalls in the last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service service announced last week that Hafiz Foods Inc., is recalling about 675 pounds of chicken samosas, which contain poultry that was produced without the benefit of federal inspection.
The ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas were produced from May to June 29, and were sold in 12-ounce boxes of either Raza Foods Chicken Samosas or Taza Chicken Samosas, as well as in 100-ounce, clear plastic bags containing about 100 chicken samosas. For date codes, check out the service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The boxed items were shipped to retail and deli locations in Pennsylvania, as well as in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Texas.
The problem was discovered with the insepction service conducted routine in-plant verification activities and determined the ground chicken in the products were not federally inspected. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product.
Consumers should either throw the products away or return them to their place of purchase.
Undeclared ingredients were the cause of a number of recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including one for Flagstone Foods LLC.
The company is recalling its 16-ounce packages of Wegmans Pecan Blend trail mix because they have undeclared walnuts and almonds. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date from this recall.
The resealable packages of the trail mix - with a best by date of Jan. 29, 2021 - were distributed in retail stores in Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Virginia, among other states.
The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company of almonds and walnuts not listed on the ingredient label on the packaging. The trail mix can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Happy Colon Foods LLC is recalling its Yum Shortbread Cookie and Mmmm Chocolate Chip Cookie because they may contain undeclared milk.
The cookies were distributed in a number of states via mail order and direct delivery, including Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. The cookies are packaged in white film and are distributed within the Happy Colon Foods prep kit.
An investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing error on the label, according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who purchased Happy Colon food kits prior to July 15 may contact the company at 1-855-423-6637. Affected products have an expiration date of Sept. 27.
Winter Gardens Quality Foods Inc., is recalling its Whole Foods Market Spinach Artichoke Dip because of undeclared egg.
The affected product had a lot code of 248 and use by date of July 26, and was sold in Whole Foods stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. The product was located in the refrigerated aisles in a 12-ounce plastic tub.
No illnesses have been reported to date, and the recall was initiated after an internal review.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a few recalls in the last week, including one from Crate and Barrel.
The company is recalling its Parke twin and full beds that come with a wood headboard and frame. The commission said the headboard can separate from the side rails, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received nine reports of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.
The beds were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online from December 2018 to January 2020. For affected SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 for a free replacement.
Rocky Mountain is recalling its non-electric alloy frame Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline bicycles because the bicycle's front frame triangle can crack and cause separation of the head tube, posing a fall and injury risk.
The company has received 12 reports of the front triangles cracking, though there have been no reports of injuries.
The bicycles include small, medium and large sizes with serial numbers starting with PRK17, PRK18 and PRK19. They were sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide from August 2017 to June 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 877-744-1515 for information on how to receive a free replacement front triangle.
Polaris is also recalling its 2015-2020 Axys Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles because the fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses, though no fires or injuries have been reported.
The snowmobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 to April 2020. For a list of affected models, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection, and if needed, a free repair.
