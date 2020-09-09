Recall Roundup: Injury hazards lead to recalls of consumer products

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of consumer products have been recalled in the last week over injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Among the products is Decathlon USA's Domyos Swiss pilates or gymnastic balls, which can unexpectedly burst, causing the user to fall to the floor. The company has received 26 reports of the balls bursting, resulting in six injuries worldwide, which has included bruises, scratches and fractures. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.

The exercise balls were sold at Decathlon stores nationwide and online from February 2019 to March 2020. Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 866-480-3565 for a refund in the form of a store credit equal to the purchase price.

The commission said Soda Sense's carbon dioxide canisters also pose an injury hazard because the valve on the canister can break, allowing CO2 to forcefully eject the top valve.

The company has received 18 reports of the valve ejecting, resulting in minor property damage, such as damage to the home soda machine or surrounding property, such as glasses, plates and other fragile items. No injuries have been reported.