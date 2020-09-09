Recall Roundup: Injury hazards lead to recalls of consumer products

A number of consumer products have been recalled in the last week over injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Among the products is Decathlon USA's Domyos Swiss pilates or gymnastic balls, which can unexpectedly burst, causing the user to fall to the floor. The company has received 26 reports of the balls bursting, resulting in six injuries worldwide, which has included bruises, scratches and fractures. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States.
The exercise balls were sold at Decathlon stores nationwide and online from February 2019 to March 2020. Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 866-480-3565 for a refund in the form of a store credit equal to the purchase price.
The commission said Soda Sense's carbon dioxide canisters also pose an injury hazard because the valve on the canister can break, allowing CO2 to forcefully eject the top valve.
The company has received 18 reports of the valve ejecting, resulting in minor property damage, such as damage to the home soda machine or surrounding property, such as glasses, plates and other fragile items. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the type 2 Soda Sense 0.6-liter CO2 canisters that were sold through the Soda Sense mail order exchange program. Only cylinders with two indented rings on the bottom are subject to the recall.
Consumers should stop using the canisters and contact the company at 855-209-4997 for a free replacement, including shipping.
StoreYourBoard is recalling its Hi-Lift Storage Hoist Classic and Pro models that were sold with green polypropylene straps because the straps can break while in use, causing the object being stored to fall, posing an injury hazard to passersby.
The company has received six reports of the straps breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
The storage hoists were sold online at StoreYourBoard, Amazon, Walmart and eBay from January 2018 to June 2020. Consumers should call the company at 877-729-2509 for instructions on proper disposal of the straps and on how to receive free replacement straps.
Hanamint is recalling its swivel rocker and glider chairs because the chair's post can separate from the base, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received 26 reports of the chair's post separating from the base, including one injury involving a small scrape.
The chairs were sold at Christy Sports, Chair King, Today's Patio, The Great Escape, Fortunoff and other stores from January to June.
Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the company at 800-298-9210 for a free repair.
IMMI is recalling its SubZero 4-point and Click6 6-point utility vehicle harnesses because the harness may be missing stitching that could post an injury hazard if the occupant falls in the event of a crash.
The company has received seven reports of the harnesses lacking stitching at one of the attachment points. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The harnesses were sold in 2015 Polaris utility vehicles and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, Turbo, TurboS and Pro XP utility vehicles. Polaris, Can-Am or Kawasaki will be printed on the harness. For part numbers and manufacturer dates, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the harnesses until they are inspected by an authorized dealer. Those with affected harnesses will receive free replacements. For more information, contact IMMI at 877-255-4205.
Also in the world of utility vehicles, CFMOTO is recalling its 2020 ZForce 950 Sport recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) because the fuel line fitting can fail to securely lock onto the fuel injector inlet, allowing fuel to spill onto hot engine parts and ignite.
The company has received two reports of the connection not securing and causing a fuel leak. One of the incidents resulted in a vehicle engine fire, though no injuries have been reported.
Affected vehicles were sold at CFMOTO dealers nationwide from June to August. Consumers should stop using them and contact a dealer to schedule a free repair. For more information, contact CFMOTO at 888-823-6686.
The commission also announced last week that Advantus is recalling its LEDU black fluorescent computer task lamps because the tape used to contain wire components within the lamp case housing can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard.
The company has received one report of smoke emerging from the lampcase housing, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects model L283MB and UPC 072743000487, which is found on the package. The lamps were sold at Staples and Essendant through catalogs, independent office product dealers and internet resellers, as well as online at Walmart and Lowe's from February to July.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the lamp and contact the company at 800-284-5577 to arrange for a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.