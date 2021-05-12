Recall Roundup: Infant items pose suffocation risks; fire alarms don't work

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a number of recalls in the last week, including two infant products that pose suffocation hazards.

Kolcraft is the latest company to recall inclined sleeper accessories over the danger such items pose to children. Other inclined sleepers have been recalled because infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side, which have resulted in death.

The company is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory that was included in the Kolcraft Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 bassinet and Preferred Position 2-in-1 bassinet. The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part of the bassinets being recalled.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The bassinets were sold nationwide from March 2011 to December 2017.

Consumers should stop using the accessory and contact the company at 800-453-7673 for a $35 voucher to be used on the company's website or for a $20 refund.

TJX is recalling its infant sleep bags because the size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant's head to slip into it and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a suffocation risk.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.