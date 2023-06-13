Among the consumer product recalls in the last week is one from TopGlore, which is recalling its Narskido infant bath seats, which fail to meet federal standards and could result in drowning.

No incidents have been reported. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the product could tip over while in use, which poses the drowning hazard.

The bath seats were sold online at Amazon from May 2022 to September 2022. Consumers should stop using the bath seats and contact the company via email at glore03@outlook.com or through the Amazon platform for a full refund of the purchase price.

Uniek is recalling its Kate and Laurel Astora and Valenti mirrors because the mirror can detach from the frame, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received seven reports of the mirror detaching and breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The mirrors were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Lowe's, Houzz, Target, Overstock, Walmart and Wayfair from June 2021 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the mirrors and contact the company at 800-248-6435, ext. 251, for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email or text a photo of the properly disposed mirror.

Ashley Furniture Industries LLC is recalling its Party Time furniture collection loveseats, sofas and recliners because their cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received six reports of the lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage, as well as damage to the furniture. No injuries have been reported.

For affected model numbers for each type of furniture piece, visit the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The furniture was sold at Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashley Furniture from November 2018 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the furniture and contact the company at 866-482-2893 for a free repair.

TJX is recalling its Haining Degao benches because the legs can break or detach when someone is seated, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 21 reports of legs break or detaching, including 17 reports of injuries involving bruises, scratches and back strains.

The benches were sold at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide from December 2021 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the benches and contact TJX at 833-408-0502 for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the benches from home to receive a full refund. Consumers can also return the benches to any Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.

Allied Air Enterprises is recalling its Armstrong Air and Air Ease single-stage gas furnaces because a component inside the furnace was improperly assembled, causing it to produce high levels of carbon monoxide during certain conditions.

No incidents have been reported. The recall involves the 96% efficiency gas furnaces that were sold between September 2022 and March 2023 at authorized HVAC dealers nationwide. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should contact the company at 800-448-5872 to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician who will replace the incorrect component. While consumers wait, they should have a working carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas.