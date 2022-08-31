Recall Roundup: Ikea recalls espresso maker over burn hazard

Among the latest consumer product recalls this past week is one from Ikea, which is recalling its Metallisk espresso maker. The espresso makers can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards.

The company has received 16 worldwide reports of its espresso makers bursting, including four reports of burn, scald injuries and hearing damage. No injuries have been reported in the United States.

The recall involves the espresso makers with a stainless steel safety valve and date stamp between 2040 and 2204. The product was sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from September 2020 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the espresso makers and return them to any Ikea store for a full refund. For more information or to get a pre-paid label to return the product by mail, call Ikea at 888-966-4532.

A number of children's products were recalled in the last week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Huffy Corp. is recalling its Blue's Clues foot-to-floor ride-on toys because the toy can tip forward while a child is riding it, posing a fall and injury hazard. The company said it has received 19 reports of children falling, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

The recall involves the ride-on toys with model number 55061 that were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from August 2021 to July 2022. For date codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact the company at 800-872-2453 for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the toy.

Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling its Kidoozie My First Activity Desk toys because a knob can protrude from the desk when it is attached to a crib and become entangled in clothing, posing a jaw entrapment hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the activity desk that can be used in the crib, on a tabletop or on the floor and has adjustable crib straps, four removable legs and requires batteries. The model number is G02587.

The activity desks were sold at Learning Express, Marshalls and other independent toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Walmart from January 2020 to July 2022.

Consumers should stop using the activity desks and contact the company at 800-631-1272 for a free replacement or full refund.

DOM Sports is recalling its Big Game Hunters mud kitchens because the brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal ban. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the children's outdoor play kitchen made of untreated and unpainted natural wood that was sold in single and triple styles. They were sold online at Amazon, with the single mud kitchen sold from July 2020 to December 2020 and the triple mud kitchen sold from July 2020 to November 2020.

Consumers should stop using the kitchen and remove and dispose of the brass water tap. Consumers can contact the company at 833-415-0078 for a free replacement water tap.

Trek is recalling its 2022 Speed Concept SLR and 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, as well as Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems because the carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards.

The company has received 37 reports of broken handlebars, including one report of injury involving scrapes and bruises.

For descriptions and SKUs of the affected bicycles, check out the commission's website. The bicycles were sold at bicycle stores nationwide and online at TrekBikes and other online retailers from May 2020 to June 2022.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bikes and aftermarket handlebar/stems and contact their local authorized Trek retailer for a free repair. For more information, call Trek at 800-373-4594.

Navitas Vehicle Systems Ltd. is recalling its steel rolling chassis for utility vehicles because the throttle pedal can stick in the depressed position, posing crash and injury hazards.

The recall involves the chassis that is used to build personal utility vehicles, and when completed can seat two to six riders. The company has received five reports of the pedal sticking, including two reports of a crash, one resulting in minor injuries to a rider's arms and legs.

The chassis was sold at Navitas dealers and distributors nationwide from June 2020 to April 2022. For serial numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using any utility vehicle with the recalled chassis and contact the company at 844-576-2499 to schedule a free repair.