Recall Roundup: Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled for salmonella, listeria

No illnesses have been reported to date. The company reported that the problem in packaging was caused by a temporary breakdown in its processes.

Consumers who purchased the cookie cake can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from dormakaba, which is recalling its delayed egress locks over an entrapment hazard. The commission said the lockset can fail to open, posing a hazard and inability to vacation a location in an emergency.

The locks, with model number DE8310, detect when pressure is applied to a door and are set with a release delay of 15 to 30 seconds. The recalled locks include an internal and external alarm sounder, key switch for reset and override and a building code sign for single-out swinging doors. The locks are typically used on perimeter exit doors and internal fire doors.

The company has received 56 reports about the locks, though no injuries have been reported.

The locks would have been installed by contractors nationwide from October 2019 to March 2021. Facilities using the locks should contact the company at 800-265-6630 for instructions on receiving a free repair.