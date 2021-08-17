Recall Roundup: Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled for salmonella, listeria

The latest food recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration include Hostess' hamburger and hot dog buns that may be contaminated with both salmonella and listeria.
The FDA said Hostess is recalling its Soft White hamburger and hot dog buns after becoming aware of an issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries. No illnesses have yet been reported.
The buns were sold to distributors, convenience stores and other retail stores throughout the country. For item UPC, batch numbers and best by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who have purchased the buns should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 1-800-483-7253.
The FDA also announced that Jimmy's Cookies LLC is recalling lot number 1133 of its Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake that were sold in Walmart bakeries in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia. The FDA said the packaging does not mention the presence of peanuts.
The cookie cake was packed in a 12-inch by 12-inch container with the lot number printed in black on the top of the package.
No illnesses have been reported to date. The company reported that the problem in packaging was caused by a temporary breakdown in its processes.
Consumers who purchased the cookie cake can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from dormakaba, which is recalling its delayed egress locks over an entrapment hazard. The commission said the lockset can fail to open, posing a hazard and inability to vacation a location in an emergency.
The locks, with model number DE8310, detect when pressure is applied to a door and are set with a release delay of 15 to 30 seconds. The recalled locks include an internal and external alarm sounder, key switch for reset and override and a building code sign for single-out swinging doors. The locks are typically used on perimeter exit doors and internal fire doors.
The company has received 56 reports about the locks, though no injuries have been reported.
The locks would have been installed by contractors nationwide from October 2019 to March 2021. Facilities using the locks should contact the company at 800-265-6630 for instructions on receiving a free repair.
Zen Magnets LLC is recalling its magnets and Neoballs magnets because ingesting them can cause them to dislodged in the digestive system and result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and even death.
The company said it is aware of two children who ingested the magnets and required surgery to remove them, which also required removal of parts of their intestines and bowels. The commission said it is also aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting high-powered magnets and requiring surgery. A 19-month-old girl died after ingesting similar high-power magnets, according to the commission.
The magnets were sold online at Neoballs and Zen Magnets beginning in January 2009. Consumers should stop using the magnets and contact the company at 1-844-936-6245 for a refund.
Rossignol is recalling its 2018 and 2019 All Track DH bicycles because cracks can form at the head tube area where the fork connects with the bicycle, causing the frame to fail and allow the fork and front wheel to unexpectedly separate.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The bicycles were sold at Rossignol dealers and rental resorts nationwide from March 2018 to October 2020 and were sold in matte black and chartreuse green.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 888-243-6672 for information on receiving a free replacement front triangle of the frame.
