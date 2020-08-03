Recall Roundup: Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Consumers should return the frozen desserts to their place of purchase.

The FDA also announced the recall of two baby dietary supplements over the presence of undeclared milk.

UpSpring LLC recalled its Baby Iron + Immunity dietary supplements over an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled product comes in a 60 milliliter, dark brown glass bottle with a carton with lot number 06691 and expiration date of March 2021. The supplement was sold through UpSpringBaby.com, as well as through Amazon and Target between May 2, 2019 and July 17, 2020.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered a milk-containing ingredient was added to the formula and distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. No allergic reactions have been reported to date, and the production of the product has been suspended.

Consumers are urged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 1-512-828-7988.