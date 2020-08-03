Recall Roundup: Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over mold concerns

Among the food item recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the last two weeks is one from Hostess regarding one of its snacks.
Hostess Brands LLC is recalling its Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold before the best by date of Aug. 26 to Aug. 28.
The snack cakes, sold in single-serve or multi-packs either frozen or fresh, were distributed to grocery stores and convenience stores throughout the country. The products have UPC codes of 888109110604 and 888109010089. For batch numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products should contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.
Thomson International Inc., is recalling its red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions that were shipped from May 1, 2020 to the present because of the potential of salmonella contamination.
The onions were shipped to all 50 states and were distributed in various carton and sack sizes under brand names of Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley's Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
The recall is related to an FDA investigation into a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections that may be linked to onions that have resulted in 396 illnesses, including 59 hospitalizations. Pennsylvania has two cases so far, with most of the cases occurring in California (49 cases), Montana (33 cases) and Michigan (23 cases).
Consumers who have purchased these products should discard them and disinfect any surfaces with which the onions may have come in contact. Consumers can call the company at 661-845-1111 for more information.
Undeclared cashews resulted in a recall of vegan, non-dairy frozen desserts sold at Aldi stores, including those in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland, among other states.
SmithFoods Inc., is recalling 16-ounce pint packages of Earth Grown Vegan Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Desserts over undeclared cashews. The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint with one reported allergic reaction to date.
The recall affects the chocolate, vanilla and mocha fudge flavors with best by dates ranging from July 26, 2021, to July 30, 2021. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers should return the frozen desserts to their place of purchase.
The FDA also announced the recall of two baby dietary supplements over the presence of undeclared milk.
UpSpring LLC recalled its Baby Iron + Immunity dietary supplements over an undeclared milk allergen.
The recalled product comes in a 60 milliliter, dark brown glass bottle with a carton with lot number 06691 and expiration date of March 2021. The supplement was sold through UpSpringBaby.com, as well as through Amazon and Target between May 2, 2019 and July 17, 2020.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered a milk-containing ingredient was added to the formula and distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. No allergic reactions have been reported to date, and the production of the product has been suspended.
Consumers are urged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 1-512-828-7988.
Wellements LLC is recalling two lots of its Iron Drops liquid dietary supplement over undeclared milk. The recalled drops were distributed between May 1, 2019, and July 22, 2020, through select retail stores, as well as Amazon.com and Wellements.com. The supplement is for children from 4-months to 3 years of age.
The Iron Drops lot numbers are 18491 and 10592 with best by dates of January 2021 and October 2020. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date.
Like the UpSpring recall, the issue was due to lactose mistakenly blended with the dietary supplement in one of the product's ingredients.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products should return them to their place of purchase or contact Wellements at 800-255-2690 directly for a full refund.
The FDA is also continuing to update its list of hand sanitizers that are being recalled over methanol, or wood alcohol. Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. The hand sanitizers with methanol can also be poisonous if ingested.
Many of the hand sanitizers were made in Mexico. The latest that were recalled in the last two weeks include:
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with 62% Ethyl Alcohol and Vitamin E
- Assured Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe or Aloe Vera
- Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera or Clear Gel Antibacterial
- Next Hand Sanitizer
- Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer or Tea Tree Hand Sanitizer
- Resource Recovery & Trading's Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethyl Alcohol Disinfectant Gel and Non-sterile Solution 70% Topical Solution
- Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Scent Theory Keep Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.