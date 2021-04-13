Recall Roundup: Ground turkey sold at Giant, Wegmans recalled over salmonella

Two products are being recalled over fire hazards, including Verizon's Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots. The commission said the lithium ion battery can overheat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Verizon has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring, as well as two reports of minor burn injuries.

The hotspots were sold at Verizon stores nationwide and other stores, as well as to school districts, from April 2017 to March 2021.

Consumers should reduce the risk of hazard by powering off the device, unplugging it from its power source and storing it away from children, until it can be properly returned to Verizon.

For more information, call Verizon at 855-205-2627.

Goal Zero is recalling its EC8 power cables because the pins inside the connector can deform and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received four reports of the cable connected to the vehicle battery overheating, melting or catching fire, some of which resulted in property damage.