Recall Roundup: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns

More than 100,000 pounds of ground beef sold under a number of brand names is being recalled over potential E. coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service.

FSIS reported that Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that were produced from Feb. 1 to April 8. Among the products recalled are those sold under the names of Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, Tajima, Weis and Marketside Butcher. For a full list of products with lot codes and production dates, check out the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

The problem with the beef was discovered during routine testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS said people can become ill from E. coli about two to eight days - average of three to four days - after consuming a contaminated product.

Consumers who have purchased the product should throw the product away or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling select 48-ounce containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium ice cream because the product may actually contain Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.

The affected container has a UPC code of 020735420935 with a sell-by date of March 2, 2023. They may have been purchased by consumers between April 14 and April 19.

The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint, and the company said the wrong ice cream may have been inadvertently filled during production. Turkey Hill has not received any reports of consumer illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased the ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill at 1-800-693-2479.

Babyganics is recalling two lots of its 20-ounce bottles of chamomile verbena bubble bath due to the presence of the bacterium pluralibacter gergoviae.

The bacterium was discovered during internal testing related to product shelf life across the company's bubble bath line. Infants are more susceptible to the bacterium than adults, and it may pose a risk of infection in those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, such as diaper rash.

The only products affected is the bubble bath with a UPC of 813277013754 with lot codes Y314 and Y315. The products were sold in the last two months at select retailers in the country.

Consumers can receive a full refund by submitting their product and contact information at babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com.

A number of cooking tools are being recalled over dangers to consumers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Best Buy is recalling the Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Best Buy has received 68 reports in the U.S. and 36 reports in Canada of air fryers or ovens catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg.

The recall involves the Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens. For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores and online at Best Buy, eBay and Google from November 2018 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the air fryers and return it to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a credit. Consumers will not need a purchase receipt for a $50 credit, though they can receive more if a purchase receipt shows the paid amount was higher than $50.

Norwex USA is recalling its ceramic knives because the handle can break during use, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received 188 reports, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping. No injuries have been reported.

The knives were sold at Norwex as a promotional product from January to February.

Consumers should stop using the knives and contact Norwex at 833-882-5569 for information on how to obtain a free replacement and to request a return kit that includes a pre-paid return shipping label.

Monti Kids is recalling its wooden push toys because the toy's rolling cylinder can separate, exposing the balls inside and posing a choking hazard to children. The company has received 145 reports of the cylinder separating, though no injuries have been reported.

The toys were included in Level 7 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. They were sold online at Monti Kids from April 2021 to January 2022.

Consumers should take the toy away from children, dispose of it and contact Monti Kids at 800-674-3845 to receive a $40 refund.

SafeRacks is recalling its overhead garage storage racks because the hex bolts can be defective, causing the rack to collapse. The company has received 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report of an injury to a consumer's face.

The racks were sold online at Costco, Amazon, SafeRacks, Monsterrax and other websites from September 2021 to December 2021.

Consumers should immediately unload all items stored on the racks and contact the company at 877-927-2168 to receive free replacement bolts.

