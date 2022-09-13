Recall Roundup: Ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits may have E. coli

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Saturday issued a public health alert over ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits.

The USDA said the beef may be associated with E. coli illnesses. A recall in this case was not requested since the products are no longer available for purchase.

The affected meal kits were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21. The ground beef came in 10-ounce plastic vacuum-packed packages containing 85% lean ground beef. For affected codes, check out the USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

According to the USDA, its inspection service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli and raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses. The USDA said multiple people who became ill reported receiving ground beef distributed in the meal kits during this timeframe in July. An investigation into the ground beef is ongoing.

For those who may still have the ground beef in their freezers, the products should be thrown away. Consumers with questions can contact HelloFresh at hello@hellofresh.com.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week.

Cyme Tech is recalling its Murphy beds because the wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto people nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards. The company has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking, including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.

The recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds sold under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture and Wade Logan. For bed part numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The beds were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart from February 2014 to May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the beds and contact the company at 833-408-0501 to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed.

Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio is recalling its children's HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs because the AAA alkaline batteries included can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and/or burn injuries. The company has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries, but no injuries have been reported.

For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website. The ear muffs were sold at Sam's Club, Kroger and other stores, as well as online from January 2018 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the ear muffs and contact the company at 833-408-0479 to receive two new replacement AAA batteries for free.

Tethrd is recalling its One Stick Gen 2 climbing sticks because one or more of the climbing stick's steps can crack under pressure, posing fall and injury hazards to users. The company has received five reports of steps breaking, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the 2022 model year climbing sticks. For a range of serial numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold online at Tethrd from June to July.

Consumers should stop using the climbing sticks and contact the company at 612-643-9331 for instructions on returning the recalled products at no charge. The company will have the stick tested to determine if it meets specifications, and they will be replaced at no cost to the consumer.