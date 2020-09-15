Recall Roundup: Grill recalled for fire hazard; motorized wheelchair recalled for crash hazard

Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact the company at 844-699-4455 for a free replacement control pad.

A crash hazard is also the reason that Residential Elevators is recalling its traction elevators. The company said the elevator cab can rise unexpectedly to the top of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing a hazard to any occupants in the cab.

The company has received six reports of a failure in the motor gearbox assembly, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952 to 955, which were shipped and installed between January 2014 to April 2017. The elevators would have been sold at dealers and home builders nationwide.

Customers should stop using the elevators and contact Residential Elevators at 877-943-4734 to schedule a free repair.

The commission also announced a recall from Cycling Sports Group involving its front racks with bamboo trays. The racks on bicycles can detach, causing the bicycle's front wheel to abruptly stop and posing a fall hazard.