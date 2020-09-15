Recall Roundup: Grill recalled for fire hazard; motorized wheelchair recalled for crash hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls within the last week, including the Patio 2-burner propane gas grill from Royal Gourmet.
The grill's plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire, according to the commission.
The company has received six reports of the grill catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.
For model numbers of recalled units, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The grills were sold exclusively online at Wayfair.com from August 2017 to November 2019.
Consumers should stop using the grills and contact Royal Gourmet at 800-618-6798 for a free accessory repair kit.
WHILL is recalling its personal electric vehicles because the vehicle's control pad can malfunction, causing the power to turn on or off and the speed to increase or decrease, posing a crash and injury hazard.
The company has received 15 reports of device malfunction in the electric wheelchairs, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the Model Ci vehicles with serial numbers ranging from C_1711188_US to C_1909011_US. The personal vehicles were sold online at spinlife.com, scootaround.com, accessnsm.com and topmobility.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to September 2019.
Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact the company at 844-699-4455 for a free replacement control pad.
A crash hazard is also the reason that Residential Elevators is recalling its traction elevators. The company said the elevator cab can rise unexpectedly to the top of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing a hazard to any occupants in the cab.
The company has received six reports of a failure in the motor gearbox assembly, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952 to 955, which were shipped and installed between January 2014 to April 2017. The elevators would have been sold at dealers and home builders nationwide.
Customers should stop using the elevators and contact Residential Elevators at 877-943-4734 to schedule a free repair.
The commission also announced a recall from Cycling Sports Group involving its front racks with bamboo trays. The racks on bicycles can detach, causing the bicycle's front wheel to abruptly stop and posing a fall hazard.
The recall affects the racks for Cycling Sports Group Cannondale Treadwell bicycles. The company has received two reports of the tray detaching and hitting the wheel, with one of those resulting in a fall involving minor cuts and bruises and the other involving both bruising and a concussion.
The racks were sold at authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide between April 2019 and June 2020.
Consumers should stop using the front rack and contact their local dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 for a free repair.
Medique is recalling 31 over-the-counter drugs from a number of product lines that were sold exclusively on Amazon because the products are not in child-resistant packaging.
The recall involves drugs purchased on or after June 1, 2018, that are unexpired from the following brands: Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp and Ecolab. The products include those that have aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, lidocaine, diphenhydramine, loperamide and naproxen. For a full list of products, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should keep these products in a location out of reach of children and contact Medique at 800-680-2474 for information on how to dispose of the products and receive a full refund.
An undeclared ingredient resulted in a recall in the last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA reported that Goodie Girl Tribeca LLC is recalling 389 cases of its Magical Animal Crackers after it learned that the product may contain wheat, which was not on the ingredient label. The company has already received one report of a person who was treated for a wheat allergen reaction.
The 7-ounce packages have a best by date of Jan. 11, 2021, and were distributed to customer warehouses in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Hampshire, Georgia and California between April 17 and May 7.
Customers seeking a refund or additional information may contact info@goodiegirl.com or call 201-941-2000.
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Medique-Recalls-31-Different-Over-the-Counter-Drugs-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-Recall-Alert
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.