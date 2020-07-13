Recall Roundup: Granola recalled over sesame seeds; all Sundial products deemed unapproved and misbranded

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among the most recent recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is one from Kind Healthy Snacks, which is recalling a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut.

The company is moving away from using a recipe that includes sesame seeds, but its old recipe was used and placed into new packaging that did not disclose sesame seeds as an ingredient. Sesame seeds could prompt an allergic reaction in some consumers.

The product comes in two sizes: 11 ounces with UPC 60265217186-4 with best by dates between April 4, 2021 and June 1, 2021; and 17 ounces with UPC 60265225101-6 with best by dates between April 30, 2021 and June 1, 2021.

Customers who have purchased the product should retain the packaging and email customerservice@kindsnacks.com.

The FDA also announced that Sundial is recalling all of its herbal products and dietary supplements because they have been deemed misbranded or unapproved drugs based on labeling claims that they can diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent disease. The FDA said this could result in a delay in appropriate treatment by a health care provider.