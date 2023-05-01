General Mills on Sunday announced it is recalling its 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024 because of the potential presence of salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that salmonella infantis was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bag product. No other flour product is affected by the recall.

The FDA tells consumers to check their pantries and dispose of it. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour and dough. The Centers for Disease Control and FDA point out that the bacteria is killed by heat through baking, frying, sauteing and boiling products made with the flour, which is why they both recommend not eating raw dough.

Those who have discarded affected products can call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns over ready-to-eat meat soup products that may have been prepared, packed or held under unsanitary conditions. A recall was not requested since the products are no longer on the shelves, but they may still be in consumers' pantries.

The problem was discovered after multiple consumer complaints regarding bloated soup packages. Ivar's Soup Company found some of its products spoiled prematurely, with testing showing high levels of spoilage bacteria in the prematurely spoiled products. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

Affected products include 48-ounce packages of the company's Ivar's Puget Sound clam chowder with bacon, Ivar's loaded baked potato soup, and Ivar's Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian sausage and vegetable soup, as well as 20-ounce cups of Ivar's clam chowder with bacon and Pike Palace Fish Market World Famous clam chowder with bacon. For use by dates, check out the USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

The products should be thrown away of returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can email the company at robertg@keepclam.com.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Vornado is recalling its Steamfast Home & Away travel steam irons and Brookestone Steam Bug travel steam irons because the power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating, posing fire and burn hazards or shock hazards.

The company has received 50 reports of incidents, including 38 reports of the iron's power cord smoking, sparking, burning or other signs of overheating, as well as 12 reports of cord damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the SF-717 model sold nationwide from January 2008 to March 2017, the SF-720 model sold during the same timeframe exclusive at Bed Bath & Beyond, SF-727 sold in January 2017 exclusive at Walmart, and 606335 model sold exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 to 2013. The irons were also sold on Amazon, Vornado, Steamfast and other online retailers between 2009 and 2018.

Consumers should stop using the irons and contact the company at 866-827-3362 or visit steamfast.com to register for the recall and receive a refund.

Diamond Visions is recalling its screaming plush monkey toys because the eyes on the toys can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children. No choking incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the toys that are 23 inches long and make a scream-like sound when the front paw is pressed. The front paws have Velcro so the monkey's arms can be wrapped around a user's neck.

They were sold at independent hardware and variety stores nationwide from September 2021 to November 2022. Consumers should take the toys away from children and contact the company at 866-600-0722 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Creative Education of Canada is recalling its Easter bunny and boutique butterfly jewel necklaces because they have high levels of cadmium, which is toxic if ingested by children. No incidents have been reported.

The recall involves the Easter bunny necklace with model number 86140 and butterfly necklace with model number 90422. They were sold at toy and gift stores nationwide and online at Great Pretenders from January 2023 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the necklaces and contact the company at 800-982-2642 for a full refund. Users will be expected to cut the necklace in half and provide a photo as proof of destruction.

Black Diamond is recalling its Recon LT avalanche transceivers because they can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference with other beacons, which could cause the device to fail to transmit a user's position if an avalanche occurs.

The company has received seven reports of the transceiver mode changing while in use. No injuries have been reported.

The transceivers were sold at Liberty Mountain, REI and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Black Diamond, Back Country and Evo from May 2021 to March 2023. For UPC codes, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the transceivers and perform a free repair with a firmware update, which can be done by downloading the Pieps app, connecting the transceiver to Bluetooth and then following the on-screen prompts. Consumers can also take it back to the store or ship the transceiver to the company's service center to have the firmware installed. For more information, call the company at 866-306-0865.