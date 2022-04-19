Recall Roundup: Glue gun recalled over fire hazard

Among the consumer products recalled in the last week is a glue gun sold at Dollar Tree stores that could pose fire and burn hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Dollar Tree Stores Inc. is recalling its Crafter's Square glue guns because the glue gun can malfunction when plugged in. Dollar Tree h as received seven reports of electrical malfunctions, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

The recall affects the glue guns with XY-15302 printed on the label that were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 to February 2022, as well as at Family Dollar stores from January 2022 to February.

Consumers should stop using the glue gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Craftsman and Troy-Bilt are recalling their riding lawn mowers because they can fail to come to a complete stop when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressing, posing a low-speed crash hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the Craftsman 30-inch mini riding lawn mower and the Troy-Bilt TB30 lawn mower. For model numbers and SKUs, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The mowers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and hardware stores nationwide and online from July 2021 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the mowers and contact Craftsman at 866-864-2949 or Troy-Bilt at 888-848-6038 for a free inspection and repair. Consumers will be assisted in contacting a local repair shop to have a replacement drive belt installed at no cost. Pick-up and delivery of the lawn mower will be arranged if necessary, also at no cost.

GE Appliances is recalling its free-standing french door refrigerators in fingerprint resistant stainless steel because the freezer handle can detach, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

The company has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, which resulted in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries.

The recall involves six models of the refrigerator with bottom freezers that were manufactured from February 2020 to August 2021. For affected models and serial numbers, check out the commission's website. The refrigerators were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and other home improvement stores and online from February 2020 to January 2022.

Consumers should contact the company at 888-345-4671 to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer's handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed.

MerchSource is recalling the FAO Schwarz wooden toy Robot Buddy and Sensory Boards because small parts can become loose and pose a choking hazard. The company has received 20 reports of small parts coming loose or falling off. No injuries have been reported.

The Robot Buddy is a sensory activity box, and the Toy Wood Sensory Board is a sensory activity center featuring spinners, flippers, a maze and musical xylophone. They were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target stores nationwide and online from November 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should take the toys away from children and contact the company at 800-813-8762 to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled toys and get instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Ocean Equipment is recalling its Shell diving inflation valves for diving dry suits because the internal part in the valve can malfunction when in use, causing loss of inflation and thermal protection and posing a risk of hypothermia. The company has received three reports of the valve part malfunctioning, though no injuries have been reported.

The valves were sold with the dry suits and separately. For model numbers and production batch codes, check out the commission's website. They were sold at dive centers nationwide from April 2019 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the dry suits with the recalled valve and contact the company at 800-657-7736 to receive a notification form and shipping information to return the valve free of charge. The valve part will be replaced by trained technicians.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Snak King is recalling its 5-ounce packages of O Organics sea salt organic popcorn because of an undeclared milk allergen. The product may have been cross-contaminated with a milk allergen, according to the FDA.

The recall involves products with best if used by dates of Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, and they were sold at a number of stores in 17 states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

There have been no reported illnesses. Those who have purchased the popcorn can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

