Recall Roundup: Glass bottled products recalled over issue with sanitizing process

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that Homestead Creamery is recalling its glass bottled products over a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process.
The FDA said the products may have a strong sanitizer odor, which may affect the taste and quality of the product, though there is no known health risk associated with the issue.
Affected products include the company's A2 2% half-gallon milk, Creamline whole milk half gallon, chocolate milk half gallon and quart, Cowpuccino milk quart, Orange Cream milk quart, half and half quart, buttermilk quart, lemonade half gallon, eggnog quart returnable bottle and old fashioned custard quart.
Most products have best buy dates of early November, though the lemonade has a date of Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, and custard and eggnog products have best buy dates of Nov. 15. For UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The returnable glass bottles were distributed in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery and wholesale distributors. Shipments of the bottled products started on Oct. 15, and eggnog and custard bottles were distributed starting Oct. 14.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product smelled like cleaning agent, according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Customers can return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call 540-721-2045.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls last week, including Nash convertible cribs from Serena & Lily. The company said the leg of the crib can become partially detached from the headboard and footboard, posing an injury hazard.
The company has received five reports of the leg partially detaching, though no injuries have been reported.
The crib was sold as part of a kit that includes the crib and toddler bed rails and was sold under SKU CRIB10-NC1. For PO numbers and manufacturing dates, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The cribs were sold at Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the catalog and online from September 2018 to April 2020.
Consumers should stop using the cribs and contact the company at 866-597-2742 for a repair, replacement or refund.
Support Local Journalism
Gorilla Commerce is recalling its heavy duty oven liners over potential carbon monoxide poisoning. The company said that if the oven liner is not cut or configured for the exact specifications of the oven and placed over any vents or other openings, then carbon monoxide can build up.
The company has received one report of a consumer's carbon monoxide alarm going off while using the oven with the recalled liner. No other incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the black fiberglass liners that were sold in a set of three. They were sold online at Amazon and Gorilla Grip from June 2020 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the oven liners. The company is notifying all known purchasers. For customers who have not yet received their refund, they can call the company at 800-807-8579.
Mueller Austria is recalling its Onion Chopper Pro because the product's locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.
The company has received 226 incidents of the tab breaking, resulting in 137 lacerations to hands and fingers.
The recall involves models of the onion chopper with model number M-700. Only onion choppers that have a locking tab that can be pushed toward the blades are included in the recall.
The onion choppers were sold online at Amazon from September 2016 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the onion choppers and contact the company at 888-990-9066 for a free replacement with a newly-designed locking tab.
The commission also reported a recall from Schneider Electric, which is recalling its Surgeloc surge protection devices, which can experience an arc event that results in a fire.
The company has received one report of an arcing incident that caused smoke damage to the wall in a commercial location. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves 3-wire and 4-wire devices that were primarily installed in commercial/industrial applications and may include some residential applications. For catalog numbers, voltage and surge information, check out the commission's website.
The devices were sold by authorized Schneider Electric distributors from January 2013 to August 2020 and was included in factory-ordered panelboards.
Consumers should stop using the surge protectors and contact the company at 800-577-7353 for instructions on receiving a free equivalent replacement surge protector.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.