Recall Roundup: Glass bottled products recalled over issue with sanitizing process

Gorilla Commerce is recalling its heavy duty oven liners over potential carbon monoxide poisoning. The company said that if the oven liner is not cut or configured for the exact specifications of the oven and placed over any vents or other openings, then carbon monoxide can build up.

The company has received one report of a consumer's carbon monoxide alarm going off while using the oven with the recalled liner. No other incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the black fiberglass liners that were sold in a set of three. They were sold online at Amazon and Gorilla Grip from June 2020 to August 2020.

Consumers should stop using the oven liners. The company is notifying all known purchasers. For customers who have not yet received their refund, they can call the company at 800-807-8579.

Mueller Austria is recalling its Onion Chopper Pro because the product's locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.

The company has received 226 incidents of the tab breaking, resulting in 137 lacerations to hands and fingers.