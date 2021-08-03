Recall Roundup: Generator poses risk of finger amputation

Among the consumer product recalls in the last few weeks is a generator from Generac, which could crush and amputate fingers with its handle.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company is recalling its DR 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators because the handle, when unlocked, can pinch users' fingers against the generator frame when it is moved.

The company said it has received eight reports of injuries, including seven resulting in amputations and one involving fingers being crushed.

For unit type and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The generators were sold at major home improveemnt and hardware stores and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Napa Auto Parts, Costco and True Value between June 2013 and June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place. They can call Generac at 844-242-3493 for a free repair kit.

Fire and burn hazards in products caused a number of recalls over the last few weeks.