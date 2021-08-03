Recall Roundup: Generator poses risk of finger amputation

Among the consumer product recalls in the last few weeks is a generator from Generac, which could crush and amputate fingers with its handle.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company is recalling its DR 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators because the handle, when unlocked, can pinch users' fingers against the generator frame when it is moved.
The company said it has received eight reports of injuries, including seven resulting in amputations and one involving fingers being crushed.
For unit type and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The generators were sold at major home improveemnt and hardware stores and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Napa Auto Parts, Costco and True Value between June 2013 and June 2021.
Consumers should stop using the generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place. They can call Generac at 844-242-3493 for a free repair kit.
Fire and burn hazards in products caused a number of recalls over the last few weeks.
Rite Aid is recalling its rechargeable handheld fans because the fan's lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard. The company has received two reports of the fan overheating and emitting smoke, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the fans that were sold in blue, pink and purple with an item number of 9050103. They were sold at Rite Aid stores nationwide from April to June.
Consumers should stop using the fans and contact Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 for a full refund.
A lithium battery pack was also behind fire and burn hazard concerns for American Outdoor Brand's earmuffs. The company is recalling its Caldwell E-Max Pro BT earmuffs with rechargeable battery packs because the battery housing can allow the wiring to detach, causing the unit to overheat.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The earmuffs provide hearing protection while shooting firearms, and the battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs.
The earmuffs were sold at Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores nationwide and online at Amazon from April to May.
Consumers should stop using the battery pack and contact the company at 877-416-5167 for disposal instructions and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries, including shipping.
Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its One Stop Gardens 15,000 and 30,000 BTU tank top propane heaters because the flame in windy weather could be directed to the rear of the unit, which can melt the safety shut-off feature, posing a risk that the heater will not turn off.
The company has received nine reports of flame redirection, with three of the incidents resulting in minor burn injuries when the consumer attempted to turn off the unit.
The heaters have item numbers of 63072 and 63073 and were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores and online from December 2015 to April 2021.
Consumers should stop using the heaters and return them to a local store for a full refund in the form of a gift card. For more information, call 800-444-3353.
Real Flame is recalling its Arroyo and Hideaway wood burning fire pits because the wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received one report of a fire that involved minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the fire pits that were sold exclusively at Crate and Barrel stores and online from December 2020 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the fire pits and contact the company at 800-654-1704 to arrange for removal in exchange for a full refund.
Specialized Bicycle Components is recalling its specialized first generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bike battery packs because water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad on the battery pack, causing the battery to short circuit.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves the 2016 to 2018 model year Turbo Levo FSR, 2018-2021 model year Turbo Levo HT and 2018-2019 model year Turbo Kenevo FRS mountain bikes. They were sold at authorized dealers nationwide and online from November 2017 to May 2021, and battery packs were also distributed individually.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle at 800-772-4423 for a free repair. Consumers should not charge the recalled battery pack or expose it to wet conditions until it has been repaired by a retailer.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is recalling its Ozone 500 girls and boys Elevate bicycles because the rear shock spring can become stuck, posing a risk of injury or causing the bicycle to stop unexpectedly.
The company has received one report of a person injuring his or her hand under the seat when the rear shock spring compressed.
The bicycles were sold in style numbers 164538 and 164540 at the company's stores and website from October 2020 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and bring them to a store for a free repair or a full refund. Consumers can also contact the company at 888-922-2336 for a replacement shock and repair instructions, or to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the bicycle for a full refund.
