Recall Roundup: Gas range recalled over risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

Among the recalls in the last week is a gas range from Zline that poses a risk of injury or death due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the company is recalling its 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges because the oven can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use. The company reported it has received 44 reports of CO emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The gas ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and Range Hood Store nationwide, as well as online at those stores and at Costco, Overstock and Wayfair between February 2019 and December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until a free repair is available. Consumers can contact the company at 888-359-4482.

The commission also reported that Surf 9 is recalling its Body Glove tandem inflatable stand-up paddle board, ULI Inventor inflatable paddle board, ULI Zettian inflatable supyak and ULI Lila inflatable suyak because the glue on the paddle boards can separate at the seams, causing the paddle boards to deflate and posing a drowning hazard.

The company has received three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating. No injuries have been reported.

The Body Glove paddle boards were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online between December 2021 and July 2022. The ULI boards were sold between July 2021 and July 2022.

Consumers should stop using the boards and return them to Costco for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Xiamen is recalling one lot of its EasyCare first aid AfterBurn cream sold in single-use packets that are in boxes of 10 or packaged in certain first aid kits. The FDA found that the product was contaminated with bacteria.

The company has not received any reports of adverse incidents related to the recall, but the topical use of the cream could cause bacteremia, sepsis and peritonitis in immunocompromised patients. Those who are not immunocompromised may get skin infections from the use of the cream.

The cream is used as an over-the-counter first-aid treatment for minor burns, and affected packets have a lot number of WO6I28. The product was distributed nationwide from March 4 to Dec. 12.

The packets were in boxes of 10 from Easy Care First Aid, and included in first aid kits sold by Adventure, East Care and First Aid. For a complete list with lot numbers and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers should stop using the cream and discard them. For more information, call the U.S. distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, at 603-837-0285.

Frozen manicotti sold to various food service distributors and distributed to restaurants in Harrisburg, as well as Philadelphia, northeastern Pennsylvania and southeastern New York are being recalled because of listeria contamination.

Caesar's Pasta LLC is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti that was sold to restaurants but did not enter retail commerce. The manicotti had been packaged in 10-pound bulk boxes under the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta with a best by date of Sept. 28, 2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Cooking the product at the labeled 160 degrees would effectively kill the bacteria, according to the FDA.

The recall was a result of routine sampling that showed listeria in the finished products. Each of the company's customers who received the product have been notified and instructed to discard it.

The FDA also announced that Garden of Light, dba Bakery on Main, is recalling one lot of its organic oat and honey granola for undeclared almonds, or tree nuts. No illnesses have been reported

The product was sold at retailers nationwide under the brands Topco/Full circle and at SEG stores under the Naturally Better brand. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website. The products have a best before date of Oct. 10, 2023.

Customers can dispose of the product and call the company for more information at 860-895-6622.