Recall Roundup: Frozen raspberries may be contaminated with Hepatitis A

Frozen raspberries sold at Restaurant Depot and Jetro locations in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, are being recalled over possible contamination of Hepatitis A.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that its testing indicated the presence of the virus in Exportadora Copramar's James Farm frozen raspberries with UPC code 76069501010 and lot code 22-165.

The Hepatitis A virus can cause a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months, which can occur within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. A vaccine can prevent an illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food.

There have been no illnesses reported to date related to this product, according to the FDA.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged in 10-pound James Farm branded cartons and sold exclusively through Restaurant Depot and Jetro in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

The recall involves 1,260 cases of the raspberries with best if used by dates of June 14, 2024. Consumers should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Nestle Purina PetCare Company is recalling a limited number of its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4-ounce cans because some cans instead contained Purina One True Instinct Tender Cuts in Gravy with Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food.

The FDA said the mislabeled product is safe for dogs to eat, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring the product and who have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.

The issue was discovered after reports from consumers who discovered the texture of the food differed from previous cans. The company said the mislabeled product contains chunks in gravy while the correct product looks more like a pate.

The company said the issue occurred during a brief period on Sept. 15, with cans having a best by date of September 2024, and that it has not received any reports of illnesses in dogs. The affected cans have a UPC of 3810017599.

Consumers with questions may call 1-800-579-7733. Purina is reaching out to pet owners and veterinarians regarding the recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the Laundress is recalling its laundry and household cleaning products over bacteria contamination. The commission said people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The recall involves the company's laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, with a full list at TheLaundressRecall.com. Overall, the recall affects 8 million products that were produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

The company said it is aware of 11 consumers who have reported pseudomonas infections.

The products were sold online at Laundress, Amazon and other websites and stores, including Target, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled products and contact the company at 800-681-1915. Consumers will be expected to take a photo of the receipt or lot code with their initials and date written in marker and submit that with their email address to request a refund. Those who purchased products before January 2021 can do the same with a receipt or get the suggested retail price without a receipt.

After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash instead of emptying the product prior to disposal.

Cuisinart is recalling its compact blender and juice extractor combos because the nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach when in use, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received three reports of incidents in which the blender blade detached during use, with one incident where the blade perforated the blender container. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the product with model number CBJ-450. They were sold at Crate & Barrel and other stores, as well as online at Amazon, Macy's and Kohl's from November 2021 to August 2022.

Consumers should stop using the blender and contact the company at 877-339-2534 for a free replacement blade assembly. Consumers will receive instructions on how to install the blades and discard the existing blade assembly.

The commission also announced recalls of other products that pose fire hazards.

JBR Solutions is recalling its Aduro surge protectors because they contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections, posing shock and fire hazards.

The company has received one report of incorrect polarization, though no injuries or fires have been reported.

The recall involves the Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors that have 12 outlets, dual USB ports and are white or black in color. They were sold online at Walmart, Amazon, Aduro and Groupon from January 2020 to August 2022.

Consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact the company at 877-522-3876 to receive a full refund.

eWheels is recalling its Gotway and Begode unicycles because the product's lithium-ion batteries can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 14 reported incidents of the electric unicycles catching fire, including reports of property damage and one injury.

The recall involves the models MSP (MSuper Pro), Nikola+ and RS, which were sold online at eWheels from April 2020 to June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the unicycles and contact the company at 305-432-2788 for a free replacement battery pack.

Two children's products are being recalled over choking hazards.

Target is recalling its Cloud Island 4-piece plush toy sets because the tires on the vehicles can detach. The company has received four reports of the tires detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at Target stores and online from March to August. Consumers should take the toys away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label and return it by mail.

Haba USA is recalling its Discovery Cubes animal hide and seek activity toy because the same on the toy house can open, allowing young children to access the toy's filling, posing a choking and ingestion hazard.

The company has received one consumer report of an open seam on the toy house, but no injuries have been reported.

The toy includes a fox, hedgehog and mouse with model number 306684. It was sold at specialty toy stores nationwide and online at Haba, Walmart and Amazon from August to October.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and send a photo of it cut in half to recall@habausa.com to receive a $30 refund or gift card.

Summit Treestands is recalling its Viper Level Pro SD treestands because the tree cable can dislodge from the cable assembly, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received two reports of the cable dislodging, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the treestand with model number SU81140 and SU81141 that were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Summit Treestands from January to October.

Consumers should stop using the recalled treestand and contact the company at 844-940-2688 for a full refund.