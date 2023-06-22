A variety of frozen fruit products sold at Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Aldi and Whole Foods are being recalled over listeria concerns.

Sunrise Growers Inc. is recalling its frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier that could be contaminated with listeria.

Frozen fruits included in the recall are Great Value mixed fruit, dark sweet cherries and mango chunks sold at Walmart from Jan. 19 to June 13; 365 Organic tropical fruit medley, pineapple chunks, whole strawberries, sliced strawberries and bananas and blackberries sold at Whole Foods from Nov. 1 to June 21; Trader Joe's organic tropical fruit blend sold from March 28 to April 11; Good & Gather organic cherries and berries fruit blend, dark sweet whole pitted cherries, mango strawberry blend, mixed fruit blend, mango chunks, blueberries and triple berry blend sold at Target from Oct. 14 to May 22; and Season's Choice tropical blend sold at Aldi from Oct. 11 to May 22.

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with the recall. For lot codes and best by dates of the above products, visit the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled products and discard them or return it to the store for a full refund. The company reported to the FDA that it has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier at the heart of the recall.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is also recalling select packages of frozen fruit because of strawberries grown in Mexico that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

These frozen fruit products include Great Value sliced strawberries, mixed fruit and antioxidant blend sold at Walmart stores from Jan. 24 to June 8. Other products were sold outside of Pennsylvania at Costco Wholesale Stores and HEB. To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

For lot numbers and best by dates for the Walmart products, visit the FDA's website. Consumers should check their freezers and either discard unused portions and return it to the store for a full refund.

Undeclared milk was behind a number of other recalls, including one for a vegan, dairy-free product.

Gelato Boy is recalling 728 cases of its Chocolate Chunk gelato because of undeclared milk. The recall came about after a consumer complaint about it tasting and looking different, as if it had dairy, and lab testing confirmed the vegan product had milk in it.

The affected product comes in a 16-fluid ounce pint container and has an affected lot code of 4043T2 and best by date of April 2025. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who have purchased the product can dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. is recalling Havasu Nutrition's beet root powder because it contains undeclared milk.

The supplement was distributed online through Amazon and the Havasu Nutrition website, and is packaged in 11.5-ounce jars with lot number 111-2023021 and best by date of January 2026.

There has been one allergic reaction reported to date, and the recall was initiated after the report of the reaction. Customers can return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund or call the company at 1-732-642-2685.

Frito-Lay is recalling select 15-ounce jars of Tostitos avocado salsa dips over undeclared milk.

While the front of the dip jars are labeled correctly, the back of the jar with the nutrition information and declaration are mislabeled, and lacks the milk allergen on the label. The jars were distributed nationwide at stores and could have been purchased as early as April 5.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. Consumers with allergies should discard the product, or call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

Richin Trading Inc. is recalling its mini fruit jelly cups because of the size being a choking hazard to children. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children, according to the FDA.

The affected products include Sun Wave jelly cups sold in assorted flavors, mango flavor and lychee flavor in 52.91-ounce or 35.7-ounce jars.

No incidents of choking have been reported with this product. Consumers who have purchased the products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.