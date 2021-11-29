Recall Roundup: Foreign materials, such as glass and rocks, found in food, powdered beverages

A number of food items are being recalled over the presence of foreign materials, including rocks, metal and glass.

Conagra Brands Inc., is recalling its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots sold in 12-ounce packages because of consumer complaints regarding the presence of small rocks and metal fragments.

The only affected products have a UPC of 00014500001252 with best by dates of Aug. 11, 2022; Aug. 12, 2022; Aug. 19, 2022; Aug. 25, 2022; Nov. 10, 2022; and Nov. 17, 2022. For batch codes and case UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Conagra has received two reports of injuries/dental damage associated with the recall. Consumers should dispose of the products. For more information, call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404.

Glass was found in two separate products. One involves a recall of Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods' 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B creamy tomato basil soup. The recall was also initiated after a consumer complaint of a piece of glass.

The recall only affects soups with a UPC of 4122070619 with a best by date of Oct. 14, 2022.

The product can be returned to any H-E-B store for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

Glass is also behind the recall from Kraft Heinz, which is recalling a number of powdered beverages, including Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid.

These products with best when used by dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023, may have very small pieces of glass or metal that may have been introduced during production. The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.

For a full list of product sizes, UPC and individual best before dates, check out the FDA's website. Some of the recalled products include Arizona Arnold Palmer, Country Time Lemonade and Pink Lemonade, Tang Orange and Guava Pineapple and Kool-Aid tropical punch, strawberry cherry, raspberry lemonade, cherry and strawberry.

Consumers can either return it to the store where it was purchased or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-855-713-9237 for questions and to receive reimbursement.

Another group of aerosol products were added to the list of those recalled over the presence of benzene, a carcinogen.

Procter & Gamble Company is recalling all lots with expiration through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck spray products over the presence of benzene. Affected products include Old Spice High Endurance, Hardest Working collection and Pure Sport, as well as Secret Powder Fresh, Fresh Collection and Outlast.

For a full list of affected products and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.

Consumer should stop using the sprays and discard them. The company is offering reimbursement for those who purchased the products. For more information, call the company at 888-339-7689.

Flagship Food Group is recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower under the TJ Farms Select brand, because of listeria concerns.

The cauliflower was imported from China and has a lot code of 2077890089 and UPC code of 75544000604-3. The frozen vegetable was sold in 16-ounce packages in three states, including Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated after a sample of the cauliflower during random sampling yielded a positive result for listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers should discard the product and call the company at 1-800-292-9600 for more information.

Undeclared milk is behind a recall from TaDah! Foods. The company is recalling two batches of its Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap that were sold in 7.5-ounce packages with best by dates of Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, 2022.

The product is safe to eat for those without milk allergies.

Consumers who have purchased the products should dispose of them and contact the company at 571-335-1635 for a full replacement or refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission only announced one recall this past week. The recall is from Impex Fitness over its Olympic dumbbell handles.

The commission said the locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor. The company has received four reports of locking collars slipping, though no injuries were reported.

The handles were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online from July 2015 to July 2021.

Consumers should stop using the handles and contact the company at 800-999-8899 to receive a free replacement set. The replacement collars will be mailed out to consumers free of charge, and consumers can dispose of the old ones by discarding them in the trash.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

