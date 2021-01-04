Recall Roundup: Food recalled over undeclared ingredients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently recalled two snack products in the last two weeks due to undeclared ingredients that may pose allergy issues.
Divvies is recalling its vanilla cupcakes with vanilla frosting and chocolate frosting because the cupcakes may contain undeclared milk and eggs. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered an ingredient containing milk and eggs had gotten into the ingredient mixer that was used specifically for the vanilla cupcakes, according to the FDA. The problem has since been corrected.
The recall is for the 6-ounce packages of cupcakes with lot numbers VV303-1, VV304-1 or VC309-1. The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and online. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Lipari Foods is recalling its 9-ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix because it contains undeclared milk. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the packaging did not reflect the presence of milk in the product, which was distributed nationwide in retail stores.
The product comes in a clear plastic package marked with lot M24501 and M26902 with an expiration date of November 2021, or with lot M28201 with expiration of December 2021.
Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The FDA also announced that Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., is recalling its dog and cat food products due to excessive levels of aflatoxin, which have led to reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs.
Aflatoxin is a toxin producted by mold that can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, the toxin can cause illnesses and death in pets. So far, no human or cat illnesses have been reported, but signs of poisoning in pets include loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea.
The reported deaths have been associated with lots of the Sportmix High Energy dog food, but the company is also recalling lots of its Energy Plus and Original Cat products. For lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers should destroy the products in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them, as well as wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. For more information, call 800-474-4163, ext. 455.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Anticimex is recalling its smart connect mini devices because the device's power supply can overheat while charging, causing the plastic enclosure to fly off and posing a fire and injury hazard.
The company has received one report of a voltage regulator failure resulting in battery cell failure in a device at a company facility, though no injuries were reported.
The devices serve as a communication hub connecting a system of digital pest control units. The model number is 300 110 Rev, and "c" is located on the back of the device. The devices were installed as part of Anticimex's pest control service monitoring from March through October.
Consumers should not unplug their installed devices until they are contacted by Anticimex to schedule a removal appointment and provide further instructions. The replacement and installation of the new device will be free.
For more information, call the company at 888-522-5770.
The commission also announced two recalls from Target regarding children's clothes that pose choking hazards.
One recall involves the Cloud Island infant rompers, which have snaps that can break or detach, posing choking, laceration and pinching hazards. The company has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, including one report of scratches and another report of a child being pinched.
The recall involves the Waterfront Baby Boutique romper, Little Peanut and True Navy rompers, Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint rompers, Oh Honeybee and Pink rompers and Floral Fields and Mint rompers, which were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.
The rompers were sold in Target stores and online, as well as at GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 to October 2020.
Target is also recalling its Cat & Jack one-piece rashguard swimsuits for infants to toddlers because the snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards. The company has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.
The recall includes the Summer Blue Lemon, Coral Icon Story Hawaiian and Moxie Peach Lemon swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. They were sold at Target stores and online at Target from December 2019 to October 2020.
The clothing can be returned to any Target store for a full refund. Those who purchased it online can contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.
