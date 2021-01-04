Recall Roundup: Food recalled over undeclared ingredients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently recalled two snack products in the last two weeks due to undeclared ingredients that may pose allergy issues.

Divvies is recalling its vanilla cupcakes with vanilla frosting and chocolate frosting because the cupcakes may contain undeclared milk and eggs. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered an ingredient containing milk and eggs had gotten into the ingredient mixer that was used specifically for the vanilla cupcakes, according to the FDA. The problem has since been corrected.

The recall is for the 6-ounce packages of cupcakes with lot numbers VV303-1, VV304-1 or VC309-1. The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and online. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Lipari Foods is recalling its 9-ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix because it contains undeclared milk. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the packaging did not reflect the presence of milk in the product, which was distributed nationwide in retail stores.