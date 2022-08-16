Recall Roundup: Food recalled over microbial contamination

Two companies are recalling food products over possible microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

King's Hawaiian is recalling its pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns and pretzel bites in connection with a recall from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling an ingredient used in these pretzel products because of microbial contamination in the form of Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

According to the FDA, infection from Cronobacter sakazakii could involve symptoms of fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection, while Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning that begins from six hours to two weeks after eating food with the toxin. Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.

No illnesses or pathogens connected with King's Hawaiian products have been found, but the company said it is recalling the products to ensure consumer safety. The recall affects no other King's Hawaiian products.

For affected lot codes and UPC information for each of the products, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. Consumers should dispose of the products and can contact the company at 877-695-4227 during the week with questions or to request a replacement product.

Lyons Magnus itself announced more recalls associated with the microbial concerns that it first reported at the end of July. Most of the recalls involve protein shakes and plant-based drinks.

New products were packaged under a variety of brand names and include Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Aloha, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Intelligentsia, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, Glucerna, Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial. For a full list of affected products with expiration dates, lot codes and UPC information, check out the FDA's website.

Anyone who has purchased a product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, call Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557.

Kraft Heinz announced that it is recalling about 5,760 cases of its Capri Sun wild cherry-flavored drink because diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was inadvertently introduced into a production line and may be in the product.

The affected product has a best when used by date of June 25, 2023. The issue was discovered after the company received consumer complaints about the taste of the product. The products were sold in 6.6-fluid ounce pouches and sold by carton on the retail level. For UPC information, check out Kraft Heinz's website at news.kraftheinzcompany.com.

Customers who purchased the product should not consume it and can return it the place of purchase. For more information or to receive reimbursement, call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that may contain metal.

The company is recalling its Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza that was sold in 33.5-ounce cartons with a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022. The issue was discovered after consumers reported finding metal in the pizza.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission announced the recall of a baby item that has so far resulted in one death.

4moms is recalling its MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1 to 4, and RockaBoo Baby Rockers because the restraint straps can dangle below the seat when the swing or rocker is not in use and pose a strangulation hazard to non-occupant crawling infants.

The company reported receiving two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants with the MamaRoo baby swing, including a report of a 10-month-old infant dying from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old infant suffering bruising to his neck before being rescued. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms and Amazon from January 2010 to August 2022.

Consumers with infants should immediately stop using the swings and rockers and place them in an area where they cannot be accessed. Consumers can contact the company at 877-870-7390 to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Future Motion is recalling its footpads for Onewheel GT electric skateboards because they can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion, and the skateboard can continue to operate, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 813 reports of the skateboards continuing to operate without a rider, including 11 reports of injuries including bruises, friction burns and a twisted ankle.

The skateboards were sold online at Onewheel from March to June and at authorized independent dealers nationwide.

Consumers should stop using the skateboards and contact the company at 800-283-7943 to determine if their footpad is affected. Those with affected footpads will receive a free replacement, including free shipping and installation instructions.