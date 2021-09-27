Recall Roundup: Food items recalled over the presence of plastic, glass pieces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a number of recalls this week, one of which over the presence of plastic.
FSIS reported that Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., is recalling about 33,500 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potstickers because they may have clear, flexible and hard plastic.
The potstickers were produced on July 22 and were sold in 4.2-pound bags labeled as Ling Ling potstickers with lot code 1911203 and a best buy date of Oct. 22, 2022.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and should instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Two other products were recently recalled over the wrong product being packaged inside.
Nestle USA Inc., is recalling about 27,800 pounds of frozen DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza because the packaging may actually contain the three-meat pizza, which contains a soy protein that could cause an allergic reaction.
The problem was discovered after a consumer complained about finding the three-meat pizza in the box.
The pizza product was produced on June 30 and sold in 26-ounce packaging with a lot code of 1181510721 with a best buy date of March 2022. Consumers should return them to the place of purchase.
Ready Pac Foods Inc., is recalling about 222,900 pounds of salad products with meat and poultry because the salad dressing included in the packaging that is labeled as ranch dressing could actually contain Caesar dressing with anchovies, which could pose an allergy concern.
The ready-to-eat salads were produced on Aug. 27 through Sept. 19 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The products were sold in containers that range in size from 5.75 ounces to 7.75 ounces with brand names of Ready Pac Bistro, Signature Farms, Little Salad Bar and Kroger. For a full list of affected products and lot codes, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The products should be returned to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that SunTree Snack Foods LLC is recalling a number of packages of nuts because of the potential presence of glass pieces.
The recall affects products that contained specific lots of cashews that were found under brands of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter and HEB. Products include Harris Teeter's Tropical Trail Mix and roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, HEB's 100-calorie packs of lightly salted roasted cashew halves, Happy Belly's salted cashew halves and pieces and Prince & Spring's Mountain Trail Mix.
For a full list of affected products, visit the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Though the products were not sold in Pennsylvania, they were sold at retail locations in nearby areas, including Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.
The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of new recalls, including another newborn lounger that poses a risk of death.
The Boppy Company is recalling its newborn loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy newborn loungers because infants can suffocate if they roll, move or are placed in the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing.
There have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with these loungers, which occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.
The loungers were sold at juvenile product stores and other retailers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and Amazon from January 2004 to September 2021.
Consumers should stop using the loungers and contact the company at 800-416-1355 for a refund.
The commission also reported a recall from Huish Outdoors, which is recalling its Oceanic adult dry top snorkels. According to the commission, the bottom purge valve can leak, allowing water to enter unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.
The company has received 13 reports of snorkels leaking, as well as a report of one minor injury after the user tripped after the snorkel leaked.
The snorkels were sold at Costco stores and online from February to July.
Consumers should stop using the snorkels and follow instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.
