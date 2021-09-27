Recall Roundup: Food items recalled over the presence of plastic, glass pieces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a number of recalls this week, one of which over the presence of plastic.

FSIS reported that Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., is recalling about 33,500 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potstickers because they may have clear, flexible and hard plastic.

The potstickers were produced on July 22 and were sold in 4.2-pound bags labeled as Ling Ling potstickers with lot code 1911203 and a best buy date of Oct. 22, 2022.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and should instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Two other products were recently recalled over the wrong product being packaged inside.

Nestle USA Inc., is recalling about 27,800 pounds of frozen DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza because the packaging may actually contain the three-meat pizza, which contains a soy protein that could cause an allergic reaction.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complained about finding the three-meat pizza in the box.