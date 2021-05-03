Recall Roundup: Food items recalled over listeria, salmonella

Among the items announced for recall in the last two weeks by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are food items that carry listeria and salmonella concerns.

Jule's Foods is recalling all of its products due to the possible contamination of salmonella. Those products include Jule's cashew brie, truffle cashew brie, black garlic cashew brie, artichoke spinach dip and vegan ranch dressing. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The recall affects all expiration dates of the products.

The FDA said it had preliminary confirmation of salmonella in brie products containing cashews, and the company is working to isolate the source of the pathogen.

The products were distributed to primarily independent grocery stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, New York and Maryland.

The products should be immediately disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Guan's Mushroom Co. is recalling all cases of its 200-gram/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki mushrooms because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria.