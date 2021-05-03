Recall Roundup: Food items recalled over listeria, salmonella

Among the items announced for recall in the last two weeks by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are food items that carry listeria and salmonella concerns.
Jule's Foods is recalling all of its products due to the possible contamination of salmonella. Those products include Jule's cashew brie, truffle cashew brie, black garlic cashew brie, artichoke spinach dip and vegan ranch dressing. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The recall affects all expiration dates of the products.
The FDA said it had preliminary confirmation of salmonella in brie products containing cashews, and the company is working to isolate the source of the pathogen.
The products were distributed to primarily independent grocery stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, New York and Maryland.
The products should be immediately disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Guan's Mushroom Co. is recalling all cases of its 200-gram/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki mushrooms because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria.
The product was only distributed to retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York and California. The mushrooms come in packages in English, Korean and French with Guan's logo on the front. The UPC code is 810023170303, and product codes are RY3428A or Ry3434A.
No illnesses have been reported to date. The potential for contamination was found after routine testing in Michigan found listeria in one of the packages.
Customers who have purchased the packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Faribault Foods Inc., is recalling 15-ounce cans of S&W organic black beans, O brand black beans and O brand chili beans because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal, which could allow bacteria to grow inside.
The recall was initiated after a customer complaint regarding an issue with the seal. The company said the problem related to the hermetic seal failure was corrected, and no other product is affected.
For lot numbers and distribution dates of affected cans, visit the FDA website. The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. Customers who purchased affected cans should return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.
Basic Grain Products Inc., is recalling its 6.56-ounce bags of Stop & Shop brand's Caramel Rice Cakes because they may contain undeclared milk. The Giant Company also announced the recall of the rice cakes at its stores.
The product has a UPC of 6 88267 07615 2 and before before date of Dec. 15, 2021, which were shipped to retail distribution centers in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
The undeclared milk was discovered by internal control systems, according to the FDA. To date, there have been no reports of illness involving the product.
Customers with a milk allergy are urged to not consume the product and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.
The FDA also announced a non-food recall from Scentsational Soaps & Candles Inc., regarding five lots of their hand sanitizers that were distributed nationwide through Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx and Marshalls retail stores. The FDA said testing of the products revealed the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene and acetaldehyde, which can cause adverse affects or even cause cancer.
Only one of the affected products was sold in Pennsylvania: the Fresh Lemon Scented Hand Sanitizer from the Ulta Beauty Collection that was sold in 3.4-fluid ounce bottles. For a list of other affected products, visit the FDA website.
Customers should stop using the hand sanitizer and return them to the place or purchase.
