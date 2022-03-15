Recall Roundup: Flashlight recalled over burn reports

Among the latest consumer and food recalls in the last week is on from Olight, which is recalling its M2R Pro and Warrior mini flashlights because they can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster of a pocket, posing a burn hazard.

The company has received 127 reports of the flashlight turning on and overheating, resulting in 22 reports of burn injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said three consumers reported receiving second-degree burns.

The flashlights were sold online at Olight and Amazon, as well as through small independent stores nationwide from November 2019 to November 2021.

Consumers should stop using the flashlights and contact the company at 888-889-6870 for a full refund in the form of a store credit or for a free replacement flashlight.

The commission also reported that Crate and Barrel is recalling its Be the Band music sets because the maracas can break or become unscrewed, releasing the metal beads inside, which can pose a choking hazard to children.

The company has received six reports of broken or unscrewed maracas, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the music sets, which are designed for children 3 and older. The set includes a table about 19 inches high with drum pads and sticks, cymbals, maracas and xylophone keys. They were sold online at Crate and Barrel from September 2021 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the music sets and contact the company at 800-967-6696 for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $20 store credit for the maracas.

Danby Products is recalling its free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges over a tip-over hazard, as well as a risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

The company has not received any reports of injuries or incidents but said there was a risk that the ranges that are not secured to the wall or floor can tip over is a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door.

The recall involves the ranges sold by Danby Products Limited in white, black and other finish colors. For gas serial ranges, UPCs and model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The ranges were sold at Home Depot and other appliance stores nationwide from June 2021 to November 2021.

Consumers should contact Danby Appliances at 877-246-2296 to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range's anti-tip bracket to ensure it is securely installed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced the recalls of a number of food products, all related to unlisted ingredients that pose potential allergy issues.

Damascus Bakery is recalling one lot of its Bantam Classic Bagels due to an incorrect item being placed in the carton. The carton is labeled as mini stuffed bagels with cream cheese, though the company did not report what is inside the one lot, other than it has an undeclared egg allergen.

The single affected lot has a best by date of May 27, 2023. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers should dispose of the product or contact the company's customer service line at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon.

Albanese Confectionary Group Inc. is recalling its 9-ounce tub of dark chocolate espresso beans because the tub was inadvertently packaged with dark chocolate panned peanuts.

The product was sold under the Albanese brand beginning Dec. 27 in stores in 15 states, including Pennsylvania and Virginia. The affected tub has a sell by date of Oct. 25, 2022, and UPC of 634418621436.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Fairmont Foods Inc. is recalling its corrugated boxes of Schwan's brand spinach and artichoke dip because they contain undeclared soy and wheat.

The box imprinted with a red Schwan's brand has two bowls in each box, and product information code starting with P82013. The recall was initiated after incorrect packaging was used, according to the company, which did not provide further details.

The product was distributed to the lower 48 states through Schwan's home delivery network. There have been no reported injuries or illnesses.

Consumers who purchased the product can contact Schwan's at 507-238-9001, ext. 6125, for a full refund.

Stutzman Farms is recalling all products containing einkorn because the product labels do not declare wheat.

Products included in the recall are organic einkorn berries, organic whole einkorn flour, organic all-purpose einkorn flour, organic all purpose flour, sourdough einkorn pretzels, sprouted einkorn grate nuts and sprouted einkorn crackers. The products were sold through retailers in a number of states including Pennsylvania and Ohio.

There have been no reported illnesses to date. Customers with a wheat allergy who purchased the affected product can return it to Stutzman Farms for a refund. Customers with questions can call 330-674-1289, ext. 2 and leave a message.

