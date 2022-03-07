Recall Roundup: Fitbit recalls smartwatches due to overheating battery

Among the recalls in the last week, Fitbit is recalling its Ionic smartwatches because the lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the U.S., as well as 59 reports internationally, of the battery overheating, which resulted in 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

The smartwatches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in blue/silver gray. The model number FB503 will be on the back of the device near where the band attaches. They were sold at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Fitbit and Amazon from September 2017 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the smartwatches and contact Fitbit at 888-925-1764 to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

The commission also reported that Petzl is recalling its Pirana descender canyoneering devices because the user's rope can get caught or wedged in the Pirana blocking slot and stop or suspend the climber, which could pose a drowning risk if they are under a waterfall or pool. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the orange (D005AA00) and black (D005AA01) descenders that were sold at REI, Karst Sports, Backcountry, Petzl and other websites and outdoor stores from July 2019 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices and contact the company at 877-807-3805 for a full refund, including shipping. Consumers will be provided a postage-paid label to return their recalled device.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service also announced a recall last week from Boyd Specialties LLC. The company is recalling about 1,634 pounds of jerky products that may have listeria.

Multiple affected jerky products were produced on Feb. 23 and include those sold under brands Ranchview Jerky Co., Humboldt Jerky Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co., Rebel's, Rock Ridge and Texas Family Jerky, among others. Affected types of jerky include garlic pepper, straight whiskey, carne asada, mango habanero, Carolina Reaper, cracked black pepper, old fashioned maple, teriyaki, honey and pepper bacon, smoky barbecue, peppered orange teriyaki and boysenberry. For a full list of affected products and best by dates, check out the inspection service website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

The products were sold in a number of states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The problem was discovered after a routine sampling confirmed a listeria positive. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

