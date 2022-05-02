Recall Roundup: Fish fillets contain bone fragments

Gorton's Seafood is recalling its fish sandwich whole fillets because of a potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported that there have been no report of injuries to date, but consumption of the product may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.

The company is recalling 504, 18.3-ounce packages that have a date code of 2060F2, time range of 15:30 to 17:30 and UPC of 044400154406. No other Gorton's products or date codes are involved in this recall. The only affected products sold in Pennsylvania were sold at Giant Company stores.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact Gorton's at 1-888-573-5982.

The FDA also reported that TJX Companies Inc. is recalling some of its vegan chocolate products because they may contain undeclared milk.

Affected products include Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazlenut Truffles sold in 3.88-ounce packages, Keats London Vegan Hazlenut Dark Chocolate sold in 4.93-ounce packages and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles sold in 4.93-ounce packages. The products were distributed at TJX retail stores, which operates TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense.

The chocolates pose a risk for people with milk allergies, and the FDA said one illness has already been reported in connection with the recalled products. The company said there was a manufacturing error at the supplier's facility that led to the issue.

Customers who purchased any of the products can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including Easter baskets from Bed Bath & Beyond.

The company is recalling its H for Happy woven baskets because the bunny's eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard for children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The baskets were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and online during March. Consumers should take the basket away from children and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

Generac Power Systems is recalling its electric start pressure washers because the electronic start/stop button can malfunction and self-start, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space.

The company has received nine reports of pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to water supply. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The pressure washers were sold at major home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Costco, eBay, Walmart and others from February 2018 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the washer or remove the rechargeable battery, and contact the company at 855-625-2933 to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch free of charge.

Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics school classroom stack chairs because the weld on the chair's frame can fail, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received 55 reports of the chairs breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The stack chairs were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple and/or red, and were sold online at Amazon from January 2019 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact Amazon at 877-882-0606 for instructions on how to dispose of them for a full refund.

