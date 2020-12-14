Recall Roundup: Fire hazards lead to multiple recalls, including flashlights, fireplaces and propane torch

Fire and burn hazards were the reason for multiple recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Among the recalls is one from Spirit Halloween, which is recalling its children's flashlights. The batteries in the flashlight can overheat.
The company has received four reports of the flashlight overheating, including one minor burn.
The recall involves three children's flashlights with three or four interchangeable light covers. The ZAG Miraculous flashlight is red with the Marinette and Ladybug characters, the Ghostbusters flashlight is green with the Ghostbusters logo, and the My Little Pony flashlight is light blue with ponies. The flashlights were sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from August to September.
Consumers should stop using the flashlight, remove the batteries and dispose of it. They can contact Spirit Halloween at 866-586-0155 for a full refund.
Neptune Benson is recalling its Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultraviolet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas because water can leak within the generator, causing excessive heat build-up where the power cord connects to the body of the unit, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 92 reports of incidents involving overheating, melting or burning of the generators, though no injuries have been reported.
The majority of the generators were installed in Endless Pools, according to the commission. The brand and model number can be identified from the manufacturing plate located on one end of the generator's steel tube. The generators were sold to pool and spa commercial customers from August 2016 to February 2020.
Customers should unplug and discontinue use of the generator and contact the company at 888-847-8710 for a free inspection and repair or replacement.
LG Sourcing Inc., is recalling its Allen + Roth 62-inch electric fireplaces because the wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat.
The company has received 28 reports of overheating, fire or smoke, and several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area, and in one case, smoke inhalation.
The fireplaces were sold at Lowe's stores exclusively from January 2013 to April 2018 and have an item number of 466656. Consumers should stop using the fireplaces and contact the company at 888-251-1019 to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.
GrillBlazer is recalling its Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns because propane gas can leak from the torch, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 260 reports of propane leaking from the torch guns, including three incidents that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported, according to the commission.
The torch guns were sold online at GrillBlazer, Kickstarter and Indiegogo from December 2019 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the torch guns and contact the company at 888-267-9022 for instructions and how to receive a free repair, if required.
A fire hazard was also the reason behind a recall from Scentsy over two of its electrical warmers.
The company said there was corrosion of electrical components in its Luminary Jack Warmers and Bless This Home Warmers due to fumigation required to eradicate a cockroach infestation in one of the company's shipping containers.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects model number 63408 with date code 2020 for the jack o' lantern warmer, and model number 62818 and date code 1820 for the Bless This Home warmer. They were sold online at Scentsy around September.
Consumers should stop using the recalled warmers and contact the company at 877-855-0617 for a full refund. The refund will be issued when users email Scentsy a photo of the warmer with the wires cut, rendering the warmer unusable.
Goal Zero is recalling its Yeti 25A fast charge power supplies because the connection between the power supply module and the output cord can be loose, causing the electrical components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received three reports of the power supplies overheating, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the power supplies with model number 98080, which is an accessory for faster recharging of Goal Zero's Yeti power stations. They were sold at Bass Pro, Cabela's and REI stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Goal Zero from April 2019 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the power supply and contact the company at 888-794-6250 for a free repair.
Thermo Tents USA is recalling a number of its tents in the Mor Series because of a possibility of a fire hazard, according to the commission. The company said its tents are incorrectly labeled as being fire retardant.
The company has not received any reports of fire incidents or injuries. The recall involves the Crua Tri, Crua Loj and Crua Cottage tents. For SKU and EAN numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The tents were sold online at Crua Outdoors, Walmart, Cabella, Bass Pro and Amazon from March 2019 to August 2020. Consumers should stop using the tents near any flame or other source of ignition. The company will send customers a new, free label stating that the tent is not fire retardant. Thermo Tents is contacting all known purchasers. For more information, call 888-480-2550.
