Recall Roundup: Fire hazards lead to multiple recalls, including flashlights, fireplaces and propane torch

The majority of the generators were installed in Endless Pools, according to the commission. The brand and model number can be identified from the manufacturing plate located on one end of the generator's steel tube. The generators were sold to pool and spa commercial customers from August 2016 to February 2020.

Customers should unplug and discontinue use of the generator and contact the company at 888-847-8710 for a free inspection and repair or replacement.

LG Sourcing Inc., is recalling its Allen + Roth 62-inch electric fireplaces because the wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat.

The company has received 28 reports of overheating, fire or smoke, and several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area, and in one case, smoke inhalation.

The fireplaces were sold at Lowe's stores exclusively from January 2013 to April 2018 and have an item number of 466656. Consumers should stop using the fireplaces and contact the company at 888-251-1019 to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.

GrillBlazer is recalling its Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns because propane gas can leak from the torch, posing a fire hazard.