Recall Roundup: Fire hazards lead to consumer product recalls

Fire hazards are behind a number of consumer product recalls in the past week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Williams-Sonoma is recalling its hot chocolate pots because the pots are mislabeled as being microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The hot chocolate pots were sold at Williams-Sonoma stores, catalogs and online from September 2022 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the pots and contact the company at 855-801-9416 for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card.

Ove Decors is recalling its Vanessa 42-inch fire tables because the gas hose can come into contact with the heat shield, melting the hose and igniting the fire table. The company has received one incident report causing the table to catch fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The fire tables were sold online at Amazon, Build, Home Depot, Lowe's, Overstock, Tractor Supply, Walmart and Wayfair, among other companies, from April 2020 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the products, make sure the gas tank is off and contact the company at 866-839-2888 for a free repair kit, including shipping. Consumers will receive a warning label and a spring hook to keep the hose away from the heat shield.

Ross Stores is recalling its Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles because the product can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

The company has received five reports of candles combusting, including one report of a minor injury.

The recall involves the scents Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove, which were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. They were sold at Ross stores nationwide from August 2022 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the candles and return them to a Ross location for a full refund.

The commission also reported that Sakar is recalling its Credhedz lizard helmets, Crayola dry-erase helmets and Tony Hawks multi-purpose helmets because they do not comply with positional stability and retention system federal requirements, posing a risk of head injury. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

For item numbers for each brand of helmet, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The helmets were sold at Big Lots, Ollie's Bargain outlet and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon from November 2020 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact the company at 800-592-9541 for instructions on how to return the helmet for a refund in the form of a $30 gift card. Consumers should not return the helmet to the retailer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported this past week that SkinnyDipped is recalling a limited quantity of its dark chocolate cocoa almond and dark chocolate salted caramel cashew products because they have an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from the company's raw material supplier.

The recall is limited to those two specific products sold between Jan. 8 and Jan. 20 in 3.5-ounce packages. The cashews have a best by date of either May 5 or May 6, 2024, and the almonds have a best by date of April 20 or April 21, 2024. For lot codes and item UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

No other SkinnyDipped product is part of the recall, and no allergic reactions have been reported to date. Consumers to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.