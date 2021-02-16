Recall Roundup: Fire and injury hazards lead to recalls

Consumers should stop using the computer cases and contact the company at 888-965-5520 for a free repair kit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two different fitness products are being recalled over injury hazards.

Nautilus is recalling its Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbells with curl bar because the weight plate can fall from the end of the barbell.

The company has received one report of the plate falling off, causing property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The barbells were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, Play It Again Sports and online at Bowflex and Amazon from June 2020 to July 2020.

Consumers should stop using the barbells and contact the company at 800-243-7091 to receive a free kit with replacement straight and curl bars.

Rep Fitness is recalling its Strap Safety brackets because the brackets, if improperly welded, can detach from the weightlifting device when there is a sudden drop in weight, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received three reports of improperly welded brackets breaking, though no injuries have been reported.