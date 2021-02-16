Recall Roundup: Fire and injury hazards lead to recalls

Fire and injury hazards resulted in a number of consumer product recalls in the last two weeks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Among the products recalled was the DeWalt cordless kerosene forced-air heaters. The commission said the heaters can restart unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.
Enerco Group has received one report of the heater started unexpectedly, though no injuries have been reported.
For model and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The recall affects the heaters sold at Lowe's and farm and supply stores from June 2020 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the heaters and contact the company at 800-964-4328 for a free replacement corded heater.
Fire dangers are also behind a recall from Victory Innovations of its Protexus electrostatic sprayers.
The commission said the sprayers' rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack can overheat and melt, posing a risk of the product catching fire and/or exploding.
The company has received 37 reports of the battery pack overheating, catching fire or exploding, some of which resulted in property damage, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the cordless handheld and backpack sprayers used to disinfect surfaces. They come with a nozzle, nozzle wrench, tank, battery pack and charger. They were sold at chemical and cleaning supply distributors nationwide and online at Amazon, Supply Words and Staples from January 2016 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the sprayers, remove the battery pack and dispose of the battery in accordance with local laws. They can contact the company at 888-674-2482 for a free replacement battery pack, including shipping.
NZXT is recalling its H1 computer cases over a fire hazard due to the circuit board's design because the metal screws that attach the assembly to the chassis can cause a short in the circuit board.
The company has received 11 reports of the circuit boards overheating or catching fire, six of which occurred in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
For affected model and serial numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold online at NZXT and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 to February 2021.
Consumers should stop using the computer cases and contact the company at 888-965-5520 for a free repair kit.
Two different fitness products are being recalled over injury hazards.
Nautilus is recalling its Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbells with curl bar because the weight plate can fall from the end of the barbell.
The company has received one report of the plate falling off, causing property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The barbells were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, Play It Again Sports and online at Bowflex and Amazon from June 2020 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the barbells and contact the company at 800-243-7091 to receive a free kit with replacement straight and curl bars.
Rep Fitness is recalling its Strap Safety brackets because the brackets, if improperly welded, can detach from the weightlifting device when there is a sudden drop in weight, posing an injury hazard.
The company has received three reports of improperly welded brackets breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
The brackets were sold exclusively online at Rep Fitness from April 2020 to December 2020. Consumers should contact the company at 888-201-8019 for free replacement brackets. Consumers should retain the strap safeties and heavy-duty bolts, since only the brackets are being recalled.
The commission also announced a recall from Edsal, which is pulling back its Muscle Rack heavy-duty steel shelving units due to an injury hazard.
The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging. The company has received seven reports of shelves bending or breaking due to heavy items, including one injury to a customer who suffered a broken toe when the shelving unit broke.
The recall involves the five-tier unit. For model numbers, check out the commission's website. The shelving units were sold online at Amazon, Staples, Walmart and other online retailers from January 2015 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the shelves and contact the company at 833-232-5287 to receive a full refund.
Yamaha is recalling its model year 2021 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) because the vehicle's rear shock absorber mounts can break, posing a crash and injury hazard.
The company has received one report of the shock absorber breaking loose, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the side-by-side vehicles that were sold in blue, green and gray at Yamaha dealers from October 2020 to December 2020.
Consumers should contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair.
