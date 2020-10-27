Recall Roundup: Fall hazards result in consumer product recalls

The combo scooters were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer and BJ's Wholesale Club stores and online at Amazon and MorfBoard from February 2018 to August 2020.

Consumers should stop using the scooters and contact the company at 855-602-5464 to receive a free replacement "t" handlebar.

The commission last week also announced two separate recalls of bookshelves that can collapse when fully loaded.

Crate and Barrell is recalling its Danish Tall Bookcases that were sold in white and natural wood colors because of a fall an injury hazard. The company has received five reports of the bookcase's leg breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The bookcases have four shelves and measures 60 inches tall, and they were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online from June 2017 to January 2020.

Consumers should stop using the bookshelves and contact the company at 800-451-8217 to receive a full refund.

CB2 is recalling its Trace bookcases also for collapsing when fully loaded. It has received 11 reports of the bookcases collapsing, though no injuries have been reported.