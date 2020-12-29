Recall Roundup: Excedrin caplets recalled over holes in bottom of containers

Among the latest recalls of consumer products in the last week is one from GSK Consumer Relations over holes in the bottom of containers of multiple types of Excedrin caplets.

The hole in the container poses a risk of poisoning in children should they gain access to the medication and swallow the contents.

The recall affects Excedrin migraine caplets, migraine geltabs, extra strength caplets, PM headache caplets and tension headache caplets, which were sold in 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The medication was sold between March 2018 and September 2020.

Consumers should keep the bottles out of reach of children, inspect it and contact the company at 800-468-7746 for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

King of Fans is recalling its Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans because the blades can detach while in use, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 47 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including two reports of the blade hitting someone and four reports of the blade causing property damage.