Recall Roundup: Excedrin caplets recalled over holes in bottom of containers

Among the latest recalls of consumer products in the last week is one from GSK Consumer Relations over holes in the bottom of containers of multiple types of Excedrin caplets.
The hole in the container poses a risk of poisoning in children should they gain access to the medication and swallow the contents.
The recall affects Excedrin migraine caplets, migraine geltabs, extra strength caplets, PM headache caplets and tension headache caplets, which were sold in 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The medication was sold between March 2018 and September 2020.
Consumers should keep the bottles out of reach of children, inspect it and contact the company at 800-468-7746 for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.
King of Fans is recalling its Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans because the blades can detach while in use, posing an injury hazard.
The company has received 47 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including two reports of the blade hitting someone and four reports of the blade causing property damage.
The recall affects the fans that were sold in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. For UPC codes, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The fans were sold exclusively at Home Depot from April to October.
Consumers should stop using the fans and inspect it for uneven gaps between the blades and fan body while in use, or for movement of the clip during inspection. If something appears to be wrong, consumers can call the company at 866-443-1291 for a free replacement fan. For inspection constructions, visit www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm.
Potential injuries are also the reason for a recall from BRP, which is recalling its 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles. The ATV's rear wheel can separate from the vehicle and cause a loss of control.
The company has received two reports of the rear wheel coming loose and falling off, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the Outlander 450, 570, DPS 450, DPS 570, XMR 850, XMR 1000R, XT 570 and XXC 1000R models, as well as the Renegade XMR 1000R. They were sold at Can-Am dealers from October to November.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a dealer for a free repair.
The commission also announced a recall from Urban Outfitters, which is recalling its Swirled Taper and Sofia Taper candle holders. The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle's flame.
The company has received 11 reports of the candle holders catching fire, including one report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The candle holders are made out of resin and were sold in amber, green, moss, lavender and peach. They were sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters from February to October. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the candle holders and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason