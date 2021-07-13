Recall Roundup: Espresso machine, generator recalled over burn hazard

An espresso machine and a generator that pose burn hazards are among the latest consumer products recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
LoHi Tech is recalling its Sowtech espresso machines with glass carafes because the carafe can break while in use. The company has received 48 reports of the carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.
The recall involves the model number CM6811 that were sold online at Amazon and LoHi-Direct.com from March 2017 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the espresso machine and contact the company at 888-613-3170 to receive a free replacement carafe.
Echo is recalling its EGi-2300 watt generators because the unit can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard. The company has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall includes generators with a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180. They were sold at independent Echo outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at Home Depot from February 2020 through June 2021.
Consumers should stop using the generators and contact Echo at 800-432-3246 for instructions on how to obtain a free repair.
The commission also announced another children's robe that has been recalled over failing to meet federal flammability standards.
One Twenty Clothing Company is recalling its children's robes that were Sovereign Athletic branded and sold in navy at children's boutique stores and online at CandyPinkGirls.com from December 2019 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the robes and contact the company at 888-764-7763 for instructions on returning the garment with free shipping to receive a full refund.
Rooms To Go is recalling its Creekside children's five-drawer chests because the chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall and can pose a tip-over and entrapment hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The chests were sold in charcoal and chestnut colors and were manufactured between April 2020 and March 2021. They were sold at Rooms To Go stores and online.
Consumers should stop using the recalled chests and contact the company at 855-688-0919 for a free repair, replacement or a full refund in the form of a store credit, including free pick-up of the chest.
