Recall Roundup: Espresso machine, generator recalled over burn hazard

An espresso machine and a generator that pose burn hazards are among the latest consumer products recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

LoHi Tech is recalling its Sowtech espresso machines with glass carafes because the carafe can break while in use. The company has received 48 reports of the carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.

The recall involves the model number CM6811 that were sold online at Amazon and LoHi-Direct.com from March 2017 to October 2020.

Consumers should stop using the espresso machine and contact the company at 888-613-3170 to receive a free replacement carafe.

Echo is recalling its EGi-2300 watt generators because the unit can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard. The company has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall includes generators with a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180. They were sold at independent Echo outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at Home Depot from February 2020 through June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the generators and contact Echo at 800-432-3246 for instructions on how to obtain a free repair.