Recall Roundup: Equipment recalled over laceration dangers

Two types of home and garden equipment are being recalled over laceration dangers to the user, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission reported that DeWalt is recalling its 12-inch sliding compound miter saws because the saw's rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, as well as a laceration hazard to the user if they come into direct contact with the saw blade.

The company has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The recall involves the DeWalt models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 miter saws, with only date codes 2019 04 to 2022 04 affected. The saws were sold at Lowe's stores, Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Lowe's and other websites between April 2019 and May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the saws and contact the company at 800-990-6421 for details on how to receive a free repair kit or to take their saw to a DeWalt service center for a free repair.

Makita USA is recalling its cordless hedge trimmers because the teal-colored guard on the shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. For a list of affected model and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The hedge trimmers were sold at home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at Home Depot and Amazon from February to June.

Consumers should stop using the trimmer and contact the company at 800-462-5482 for a free repair. The company will provide consumers with a return label to ship the trimmers back to the company for the free installation of a new blade guard.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that That's It Nutrition is recalling packages of its dark chocolate vegan truffles because they may contain traces of milk proteins.

The only affected products are those wold in 3.5, 5 and 16-ounce or 12-count packages in flavors of fig, date, banana, raisin, and fig with sea salt. No other flavor is affected by the recall. The product, which comes in stand-up ouches, have expiration dates ranging from March 23, 2023 to July 8, 2024.

No serious reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem. The company said the issue was due to cross contamination on shared lines with milk chocolate by the company's chocolate supplier.

Consumers can return the chocolate truffles to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 1-888-862-5235.