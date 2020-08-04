Recall Roundup: Dutch oven recalled over exploding glass lid

Among the consumer products recalled in the last two weeks was a dutch oven from Cookware Company whose lid can explode while inside the oven.
The company is recalling its Greenpan SimmerLite dutch ovens over the exploding lid, which would pose a burn and injury hazard. The company has received four reports of incidents, including three reports of the lid exploding while inside the oven and a fourth report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects the dutch ovens that were sold in six sizes between 3.5 quarts and 7 quarts, and which came in two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. For UPC codes of affected products, check out the U.S. Consumer Protection Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The dutch ovens were sold online at Greenpan, Amazon, Macy's, Surlatable and Food52, as well as in various independent gourmet kitchen stores nationwide between September 2018 and May 2020.
Consumers should stop using the dutch ovens immediately and contact the company at 877-926-6526 or at simmerlite@cookware-co.com for a full refund or a free replacement glass lid.
A choking hazard is the cause of a toy recall from Manhattan Toy. The company is recalling its Manhattan Ball because the toy's plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release small, silicone teethers that are threaded on the tubes, posing a choking hazard for young children.
The company has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the ball, and two of those reports included the teethers being separated. There was also one incident of a child mouthing the teether after it came off.
The plastic activity toy was sold exclusively at Target from July 2019 to June 2020. The toy has a lot code of 325700EL or 325700IL printed on the center ball.
Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact the company at 800-541-1345 or return it to any Target store for a full refund.
The commission also announced a recall of a gas fireplace by Miles Industries.
The company is recalling its Valor H5 gas fireplace because delayed ignition due to pilot degradation can cause the gas in the fireplace to accumulate. If this happens and the ignition takes place, the glass window can shatter, posing burn and laceration hazards.
The company has received one report of delayed ignition, though no reports of injuries.
The recall affects two models of the gas fireplace: model 1150ILP with serial numbers ranging from 20001 through 20365 and model 1150JLP with serial numbers ranging from 20366 to 21502. The model and serial numbers are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.
The fireplaces were sold at Southern Fireplaces & More, Custom Hearth, On Fire, Abercrombie & Co., Southern Hearth & Patio stores and other specialty hearth stores from July 2014 to March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact their Valor fireplace retailer or contractor to schedule a free repair.
A burn hazard was also the cause of a recall of artificial Christmas trees from Willis Electric.
The company is recalling its Home Accents Holiday artificial trees because the tree's foot pedal controller can overheat. The company has received 509 reports of the controller overheating, including one report of a burn.
The trees were sold in 7.5 feet and 9 feet exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 to December 2019. For affected model and SKU numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the foot pedal controller, dispose of it and contact the company at 866-210-5958 for a free replacement controller.
Triangle Tube is recalling its Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers because flue gas can escape if the vent adapter is not securely reattached after maintenance or repair, posing a carbon monoxide hazard.
The company has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached. The company has received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the boilers.
The recall involves 22 models of the boiler manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019. For affected serial numbers, check out the commission's website.
The boilers were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors for residential and light commercial use from November 2011 through July 2020.
Consumers should immediately contact Triangle Tube at 877-574-5036 to schedule a free repair. Those with boilers in the mean time should have working carbon monoxide alarms in each level of the home and outside sleeping areas. Those who do not have alarms can contact the company to have one shipped free of charge.
Polaris is recalling another utility vehicle due to an improperly manufactured clutch component. The commission said the component on select Ranger, PRO XD and Bobcat models and years can cause the engine braking feature to fail, resulting in unexpected vehicle motion.
The company has received 14 reports of unexpected motion or drive clutch locking, including one report of a crash resulting in property damage. No injuries were reported.
For affected years and models, check out the commission's website. The utility vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2019 to April 2020.
Consumers should stop using the utility vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
