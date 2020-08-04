Recall Roundup: Dutch oven recalled over exploding glass lid

The company has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the ball, and two of those reports included the teethers being separated. There was also one incident of a child mouthing the teether after it came off.

The plastic activity toy was sold exclusively at Target from July 2019 to June 2020. The toy has a lot code of 325700EL or 325700IL printed on the center ball.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact the company at 800-541-1345 or return it to any Target store for a full refund.

The commission also announced a recall of a gas fireplace by Miles Industries.

The company is recalling its Valor H5 gas fireplace because delayed ignition due to pilot degradation can cause the gas in the fireplace to accumulate. If this happens and the ignition takes place, the glass window can shatter, posing burn and laceration hazards.

The company has received one report of delayed ignition, though no reports of injuries.

The recall affects two models of the gas fireplace: model 1150ILP with serial numbers ranging from 20001 through 20365 and model 1150JLP with serial numbers ranging from 20366 to 21502. The model and serial numbers are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.