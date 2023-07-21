Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Electrolux Home Products. The company is recalling its Frigidaire gas laundry centers because the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward, which can lead to lint accumulation and fire.

The Electrolux Group has received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

For model and serial numbers of affected products, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at cpsc.gov. The affected dryers were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 to April 2018.

Consumers should stop using the dryers and contact the company at 800-747-4620 for a free inspection, repair and lint removal service. The washer can still be used since it is unaffected by the issue, according to the commission.

The commission also announced that ECR International is recalling its gas-fired hot water residential boilers because they may be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

No incidents have been reported. The recall affects hot water boilers with the brand names Dunkirk, Utica Boilers, Columbia, Utica Heating, Green Mountain and Pennco. For affected model numbers and range of serial numbers, check out the commission’s website.

The boilers were sold at wholesale distributors in the Midwest and Northeast from December 2022 to May 2023.

Consumers should stop using the boilers and contact the company at 800-241-5501 to arrange for a free inspection and repair in the form of a free installation of the inspection plate cover.

Undeclared allergens were behind food recalls in the last week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported it is issuing a public health alert for Never Any’s ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits that contain a chocolate chip cookie that may contain peanuts, but was not on the ingredient label.

The inspection service said a recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The 2.9-ounce Never Any uncured ham and cheese lunch kits were produced between June 27 and July 5 and have a use-by date of Sept. 18.

The problem was discovered after a supplier notified the company that the cookies may contain peanut residue. There have been no confirmed adverse reactions.

Consumers can throw the lunch kits away or return them to the place of purchase.

Ono LLC is recalling its vegan blueberry muffin protein overnight oats because it may contain undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled packages have a lot number of 11923 and were distributed nationwide to retail stores, including Target and Vitamin Shoppe, as well as through mail orders. No other flavor is affected.

The product comes in a 2.75-ounce plastic package with an expiration date of April 29, 2024. The company said the recall is due to an accidental ingredient mix-up by its co-packing facility.

Customers who have purchased the product can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Cava Foods Inc. is recalling one lot of its packaged spicy hummus due to undeclared sesame. The company has not yet received any reports of illnesses due to the mislabeling from the wrong lid on the product. The lid instead was for “Spicy Labneh.”

The product was distributed in 8-ounce tubs with a best by date of Aug. 19. They were sold at a number of retailers, including Giant and Whole Foods Market.

Customers who purchased the product on or after June 16 can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.