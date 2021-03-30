Recall Roundup: Drinking water recalled over link to hepatitis

Among the latest recalls of foods and consumer products in the last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Real Water Inc., is recalling all sizes of its brand of drinking water over links to certain instances of non-viral hepatitis.

The instances of hepatitis were reported in November in Las Vegas. Though most of the drinking water is distributed to residents and businesses outside of Pennsylvania, Real Water is also sold online at Amazon.

The company has ceased production and distribution of the product while the FDA and the company continues to investigate the potential cause of the problem. Consumers who have purchased the products should discard them immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information or to obtain a refund, contact the company at 1-702-310-5437.

The FDA also reported that Sanit Technologies doing business as Durisan is recalling lots of Durisan Antimicrobial hand sanitizer, non-alcohol products in various sizes because the products have microbial contamination that can cause serious infections in those with hand wounds or scrapes.