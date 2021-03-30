Recall Roundup: Drinking water recalled over link to hepatitis

Among the latest recalls of foods and consumer products in the last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Real Water Inc., is recalling all sizes of its brand of drinking water over links to certain instances of non-viral hepatitis.
The instances of hepatitis were reported in November in Las Vegas. Though most of the drinking water is distributed to residents and businesses outside of Pennsylvania, Real Water is also sold online at Amazon.
The company has ceased production and distribution of the product while the FDA and the company continues to investigate the potential cause of the problem. Consumers who have purchased the products should discard them immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information or to obtain a refund, contact the company at 1-702-310-5437.
The FDA also reported that Sanit Technologies doing business as Durisan is recalling lots of Durisan Antimicrobial hand sanitizer, non-alcohol products in various sizes because the products have microbial contamination that can cause serious infections in those with hand wounds or scrapes.
To date, no reports of adverse reactions or customer complaints have been reported. Affected products include those ranging in size from 18mL credit cards to bottles sized from 118mL to 1000mL wall-mounted dispenser refills. For lot codes and affected products, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The products were manufactured from Feb. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020. Consumers should destroy the product immediately. For more information, call Durisan at 941-351-9114.
Two products are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination, according to the FDA.
Kareem Mart is recalling its 1-pound and 2-pound Kareem Chef brand halva, halva with pistachio and halva with chocolate food treats because of salmonella. The halva products were distributed through Mediterranean food stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and other states between March 2020 and February 2021.
The affected products have best before dates of July 1, 2022. The product should be returned to the place of purchase. A note with the return receipt and product purchase date can be emailed to recalls@kareemmart.com for a full refund.
The FDA also reported that Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling certain dog and cat food brands, including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix, Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail and Meridian that were produced in the Monmouth, Illinois facility due to salmonella contamination.
Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and through online retailers and will have lot code information in the format of "EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#."
For lot codes and each specific brand of pet food, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers should destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them, as well as wash any containers that came in contact with the pet food. For more information, contact the company at 800-474-4163, ext. 455.
The presence of extraneous materials was behind two other food recalls this past week.
GraceKennedy Foods LLC is recalling a batch of its La Fe peppers and onions due to the possible presence of blue plastic pieces. There have been no reports of any adverse health issues associated with the recall.
The recall only affects the vegetable blend sold in 16-ounce bags with a batch number of KR043021 and best before date of March 2023. The product should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.
Trident Seafoods Corporation is recalling a single lot of its Pacific salmon burgers because they may contain small pieces of metal.
There have been no reports of injury or illness associated with the recall, though the source of the metal has not yet been identified.
The recall affects products sold in 3 pounds with lot number GC101431 and a best by date of Jan. 14, 2023. The salmon burgers can be returned to the local Costco for a full refund.
Bobo's is recalling its maple pecan oat bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. The oat bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and through online orders on Bobo's website.
The recall affects products with the lot code of 0L30112B and best by date of July 30 or July 31. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers can return to the product to the place of purchase to request a full refund or exchange.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last week reported two recalls that involve fire hazards.
Flame King is recalling its Hog 100-pound propane cylinders because the cylinders could leak propane gas. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The cylinders have UPC of 850015730016 and SKU of YSN100HOG. They were sold online at Amazon, Wayfair, eBay, Home Depot and Walmart from January 2020 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the cylinders and contact the company at 844-464-8265 for a full refund or free replacement.
Inyo Pool Products is recalling its PureLine 1.5 HP pool pump motors because the motors can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 26 reports of motors burning, smoking or melting, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves two models - PL1152 and PL2152 - that were sold online at Inyo Pools between April 2017 and May 2020.
Consumers should stop using the motors and contact the company at 888-575-0485 for a free replacement.
