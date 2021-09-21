Recall Roundup: Dressing recalled over potential for microbial growth

Health concerns regarding bacteria and microbes were among the reasons for a number of food recalls in the last two weeks.
Drew's Organics LLC is recalling one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed dressing due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall was initiated after the company observed a color difference in the dressing after manufacturing, and an investigation revealed the potential growth for microbials, including clostridium botulinum, which renders it unsafe for consumption.
The recall involves 12-fluid-ounce glass bottles of the dressing with a best if used by date of Feb. 15, 2023. No other Aldi products are affected, and no illnesses were reported to date.
The dressing was sold in a number of Aldi stores nationwide, including those in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
Both Dole and Buurma Farms Inc., are recalling boxes of its parsley after testing showed the possibility of contamination with the shiga-toxin producing E. coli.
Though Dole's products were not sold in Pennsylvania, Buurma's products that were harvested on Aug. 30 in Michigan were sold and shipped to wholesalers in Pennsylvania and New York, as well as other states.
The parsley should no longer be in distribution, but retailers or customers with questions can call the consumer hotline at 1-866-827-3362.
Green Field Farms Dairy is recalling its whole chocolate milk with a code date of Sept. 29, due to a lab analysis that indicated the product was not effectively pasteurized.
A little more than 1,200 units of the chocolate milk were distributed in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia from Sept. 7 to Sept. 16.
The issue was discovered during routine product testing in Ohio. No illnesses have been reported to date. The milk should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.
Joy Gourmet Foods Inc., is recalling its brand coriander chutney because the product contains undeclared sulfites, coconut and FD&C Yellow No. 5.
People who have allergies to any of those ingredients could suffer an allergic reaction, according to the FDA.
The chutney was sold in 8-ounce glass jar packages with a best by date of July 30, 2022 and batch code of 0728. The chutney was distributed in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last two weeks, two of which posed fire hazards.
Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its Bauer forced air propane portable heaters because the fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas.
The company has received 13 reports of propane gas leaking, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.
The product was sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from November 2020 to March 5, 2021.
Consumers should stop using the heaters and inspect it with a soapy water leak test to determine if the fitting is loose. The company is contacting all known purchasers with updated instructions. For more information, call the company at 800-444-3353.
Gas One is recalling its propane adapter hoses because the hose can swell during use, causing gas to leak.
The company has received five reports of the hoses swelling, though no injuries have been reported.
The hoses were sold online at Amazon, eBay, Gas One, Home Depot and Walmart from December 2020 to February 2021. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the hose and contact the company at 800-698-5070 to obtain a free replacement hose.
Ivena is recalling its teak shower benches because the bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received 81 reports of benches collapsing during use, including four reports of injuries that involve a fractured tailbone, bruising and persistent head and body aches.
The benches were sold at Costco stores and online from October 2018 to June 2021 and have an item number of 1049998.
Consumers should stop using the benches and return them to Costco for a full refund.
The commission also reported that Juratoys US is recalling its Janod children's shaving kits because the brown trim of the bags contains levels of regulated phthalate that are prohibited. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
No illnesses have been reported. The kits were sold at Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and at other specialty toy, gift and book stores and in select catalogs from July 2020 to July 2021. For batch numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the kits and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call Juratoys US at 855-665-9287.
