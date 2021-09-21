Recall Roundup: Dressing recalled over potential for microbial growth

The parsley should no longer be in distribution, but retailers or customers with questions can call the consumer hotline at 1-866-827-3362.

Green Field Farms Dairy is recalling its whole chocolate milk with a code date of Sept. 29, due to a lab analysis that indicated the product was not effectively pasteurized.

A little more than 1,200 units of the chocolate milk were distributed in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia from Sept. 7 to Sept. 16.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing in Ohio. No illnesses have been reported to date. The milk should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Joy Gourmet Foods Inc., is recalling its brand coriander chutney because the product contains undeclared sulfites, coconut and FD&C Yellow No. 5.

People who have allergies to any of those ingredients could suffer an allergic reaction, according to the FDA.

The chutney was sold in 8-ounce glass jar packages with a best by date of July 30, 2022 and batch code of 0728. The chutney was distributed in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.