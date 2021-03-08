Recall Roundup: Dog food recalled for salmonella and listeria contamination

Consumers should stop using the bunk beds until they have inspected the beds to determine whether the screws are tightly in place. Casa Kids is contacting all purchasers directly with detailed instructions on how to inspect and repair the bunk beds, and will send a new set of screws to any consumers who say the screws are not tightly in place.

Consumer can call the company at 718-694-0272 or visit www.casakids.com for instructions on how to inspect and repair the bunk bed.

Haro Bicycles is recalling its model year 2017 to 2020 Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsica bicycles because the fork steerer tube can break, causing the rider to lose control and fall. The company has received five reports of the forks breaking, including three reports of minor injuries, including bumps, bruises and scrapes.

Recalled bicycles include the Dura Ace, Ultegra, Ultegra Disc and 105. They were sold at bicycle specialty stores from December 2016 to February 2021.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact their local Haro Bicycles dealer for a free inspection, and repair or replacement of the fork and compression plug. For more information, contact Haro Bicycles at 800-289-4276.