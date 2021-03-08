Recall Roundup: Dog food recalled for salmonella and listeria contamination

Another brand of dog food is being recalled, this time over salmonella and listeria concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA said Bravo Packing Inc. is recalling its Ground Beef and Performance Dog frozen raw pet food because it may be contaminated with both salmonella and listeria. Both can negatively affect the dog and the human handling the food.
No human or animal illness has been reported to date. The pet food tested positive for both contaminants when a sample was collected during an FDA inspection.
The dog food comes frozen in 2-pound and 5-pound plastic sleeves. Those who have the dog food should throw it away. For more information, contact the company at 856-299-1044.
Undeclared potential allergens resulted in two food recalls in the last week.
Wilton Brands is recalling all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles because they may contain undeclared milk.
The recall was initiated after a reported allergic reaction. Products included in the recall are the Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit, Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings, Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles, Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles, Holiday Mix Sprinkles and Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles.
Customers who have purchased the products should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Undeclared almonds were behind a recall from Hu Products of its chocolate-covered hunks of sour goldenberries, which comes in 4-ounce bags. The FDA said some packages may contain almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing.
The company became aware of the issue after a consumer contacted them, though no adverse reactions have been reported to date.
The recall affects the goldenberries bags with lot code 202891, best by date of August 2021 and UPC of 850180006510.
Consumers should discard the product and may call the company at 888-389-2224.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week that involve fall and crash hazards.
Casa Kids is recalling its Cabina bunk beds because the screws that hold the bed's mattress foundation to the guardrails can be loose, causing the foundation to fall. The company has received nine reports about screws spinning loose and one incident in which the foundation on the lower bed became dislodged from one of its two bed rails.
The recall involves the bunk beds that were manufactured in February 2018, June 2018, May 2019 and December 2019. They were sold online at Casa Kids from April 2018 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bunk beds until they have inspected the beds to determine whether the screws are tightly in place. Casa Kids is contacting all purchasers directly with detailed instructions on how to inspect and repair the bunk beds, and will send a new set of screws to any consumers who say the screws are not tightly in place.
Consumer can call the company at 718-694-0272 or visit www.casakids.com for instructions on how to inspect and repair the bunk bed.
Haro Bicycles is recalling its model year 2017 to 2020 Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsica bicycles because the fork steerer tube can break, causing the rider to lose control and fall. The company has received five reports of the forks breaking, including three reports of minor injuries, including bumps, bruises and scrapes.
Recalled bicycles include the Dura Ace, Ultegra, Ultegra Disc and 105. They were sold at bicycle specialty stores from December 2016 to February 2021.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact their local Haro Bicycles dealer for a free inspection, and repair or replacement of the fork and compression plug. For more information, contact Haro Bicycles at 800-289-4276.
Polaris is recalling a number of recreational off-highway vehicles because the throttle pedal can return to the idle position more slowly than anticipated once the pedal is released or stick in the depressed position, posing a crash hazard.
The company has received 52 reports of the pedals returning slowly or sticking, including six reports of vehicle crashes, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall includes model year 2020-2021 Ranger 1000, Ranger Crew 1000, Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger Crew XP 1000 ROVs, as well as model year 2020 ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G and ProXD 4000G H. They were sold from April 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should immediately stop using the ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.
