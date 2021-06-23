Recall Roundup: Dishwasher recalled over fire hazard

Among the latest recalls announced in the last week is one from Cove Appliance. The company is recalling its 24-inch, built-in dishwashers because the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard.

The company has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoke inside the dishwashers, though no injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the residential dishwashers with model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445.

The dishwashers were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the dishwashers, unplug them from their power source and contact the company at 888-651-9376 for a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher's heating element.

The commission also announced that BRP is recalling its 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs because the steering knuckle can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle.