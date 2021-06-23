Recall Roundup: Dishwasher recalled over fire hazard

Among the latest recalls announced in the last week is one from Cove Appliance. The company is recalling its 24-inch, built-in dishwashers because the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off, causing it to overheat and posing a fire hazard.
The company has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoke inside the dishwashers, though no injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves the residential dishwashers with model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445.
The dishwashers were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the dishwashers, unplug them from their power source and contact the company at 888-651-9376 for a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher's heating element.
The commission also announced that BRP is recalling its 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs because the steering knuckle can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle.
The company has received a report of one incident of the rider losing control and crashing, though no injuries were reported.
The recall affects 44 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models. For a list of model names, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at Can-Am dealers from January to May.
Consumers should stop using the ATVs and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced that Cuisine Solutions is recalling its Just Egg flavored plant-based "bites" products due to an incorrect label.
The FDA said a limited number of two-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole egg and milk products. The interior pouches are labeled properly, but the exterior packaging does not declare the allergens.
The recalled products include those with best before dates from Feb. 22, 2022, to April 9, 2022. Only one incorrect pouch has been identified so far, and no adverse reactions have been reported.
Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason