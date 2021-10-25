Recall Roundup: Deaths linked to bacteria found in essential oil

An essential oil sold at Walmart is being investigated as a possible link to two deaths over a rare bacteria.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens branded essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray with gemstones. The essential oil was sold in six scents: lavender and chamomile, lemon and mandarin, lavender, peppermint, lime and eucalyptus, and sandalwood and vanilla.

The CPSC reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a sample of the product, which was made in India, and determined that it contained a dangerous and rare bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, or Whitmore's disease. The disease is predominant in tropical climates, according to the CDC.

The CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the United States - Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia - where there were two deaths, including one child fatality. Samples taken from a bottle was found to have the bacteria.

The spray was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from February to October.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and not to open the bottle. Instead of throwing it away, consumers should double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place it in a small cardboard box. The bagged and boxed product should then be returned to Walmart.

For those who have used the spray, the CDC recommends consumers wash sheets or linens the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent, and bleach can be used if desired. The items should be dried completely in a hot dryer.

Consumers should also wipe down counters and surfaces that may have been exposed with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner, and those who handle bagging/boxing the product with gloves should still wash their hands thoroughly.

Once the item is returned, Walmart is offering a $20 gift card for the $4 product.

For product numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. For more information, call Walmart at 800-925-6278.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced a number of recalls based on the CDC's notification of a salmonella outbreak linked to whole raw red, yellow and white onions.

ProSource Produce LLC was the first to announce the recalls of the onions that were shipped in from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1 and Aug. 31. The onions were sold across the country, including to Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

Affected brands include Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Sysco Imperial.

Other companies are also reporting recalls linked to the outbreak, including Keeler Family Farms's Mesilla Valley Produce onions that were sold to retailers and restaurants in all 50 states and Canada, as well as Green Giant's whole onion bags. Some meal kits, including those sold by HelloFresh and EveryPlate are also affected by the recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Commission reported two other recalls this past week, including an LED projector.

Lightform is recalling its projectors because the projectors' fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company has received 16 reports of overheating, though no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The recall involves the LF2 and LF2+ projectors that were wold at Lightform.com and Amazon.com from March 2020 to August 2021.

Consumers should stop using the projectors and contact the company at 855-242-5066 for a free software update.

KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycle are recalling their off-road closed course competition motorcycles because the retaining "R" clips on the front brake caliper pin can fall out, causing the front brakes to fail and posing a crash hazard. No incidents or injuries have yet been reported.

The recall involves the model year 2021 and 2022 Husqvarna and GASGAS motorcycles. For more information on which motorcycles, visit the commission's website.

Consumers should stop riding the motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

