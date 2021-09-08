Recall Roundup: Crossbow arrow nocks recalled after serious injuries reported

Among the latest consumer product recalls are white arrow nocks for crossbows from Ravin Crossbows, which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said have been connected with serious injuries.

The company said the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, which can result in the bow discharging while the user is re-nocking the arrow.

The company said there have been 51 reports of finger injuries while nocking or re-nocking, including 21 serious injuries. There have been 28 new finger injuries reported since the original recall announcement in 2017, and the company has also received reports of other injuries resulting from maintenance and other issues.

The recall involves the plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for the Ravin brand crossbow, which were sold in packages of 12 and are the original equipment with Ravin R9 and R15 crossbows. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and other stores from October 2016 to November 2017.

Consumers should stop using the arrow nocks and contact the company at 888-298-6335 for free replacement orange nocks and up to a $1 merchandise credit for each recalled nock that is returned.

There were a number of recent recalls that affected children.