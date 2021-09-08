Recall Roundup: Crossbow arrow nocks recalled after serious injuries reported

Among the latest consumer product recalls are white arrow nocks for crossbows from Ravin Crossbows, which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said have been connected with serious injuries.
The company said the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, which can result in the bow discharging while the user is re-nocking the arrow.
The company said there have been 51 reports of finger injuries while nocking or re-nocking, including 21 serious injuries. There have been 28 new finger injuries reported since the original recall announcement in 2017, and the company has also received reports of other injuries resulting from maintenance and other issues.
The recall involves the plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for the Ravin brand crossbow, which were sold in packages of 12 and are the original equipment with Ravin R9 and R15 crossbows. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and other stores from October 2016 to November 2017.
Consumers should stop using the arrow nocks and contact the company at 888-298-6335 for free replacement orange nocks and up to a $1 merchandise credit for each recalled nock that is returned.
There were a number of recent recalls that affected children.
Choking hazards were behind three recalls of products for infants and toddlers.
Hallmark is recalling its teether rings with plus attachments because the finished wood ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.
The company has received four reports of the teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in his or her mouth, as well as one report of a pinched lip.
The recall involves 11 styles of round teethers that were manufactured between 2015 and 2020. For SKU numbers and item names, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The teethers were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and shops and online from June 2015 to June 2021.
Consumers should take the teethers away from children and contact Hallmark at 800-425-5627 to receive a $25 gift card toward any product in a Hallmark store or online.
Ryan and Rose is recalling its "Cutie Spoovel" children's eating utensils because the handle can break off, releasing small parts that can pose a choking hazard.
The company has received three reports of the handle breaking when a child bit on it, though no injuries or reports of choking have been reported.
The utensils were sold online at Ryan and Rose from April to July this year. Consumers should dispose of the product and contact the company at 800-317-8764 to receive a full refund or $20 shop credit.
Wee Gallery is recalling its ocean and safari animal wooden tray puzzles because the octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break, posing a choking hazard.
The company has received six reports of the puzzle pieces breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
The puzzles were sold at independent toy and children's stores and online at Wee Gallery from February 2020 to June 2021.
Consumers can contact the company at 800-282-5149 for a refund in the form of a $35 gift certificate for the purchase of any Wee Gallery product.
Step 2 is recalling its StepUp Sidekick learning towers because the storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard. The tower is used as a helper stool and as a chair.
The company has received 20 reports of storage trays or steps coming loose from the tower, including a report of one child suffering bruises after falling.
The product was sold online at Step 2 and Amazon in May.
Consumers should stop using the learning towers and contact the company at 800-347-8372 for a full refund, credit on Step 2 or an Amazon gift card if purchased via Amazon.
Frieyss is recalling its infant bath seats because the seats fail to meet the federal safety standard, including requirements for stability and leg openings, which could lead to tip overs and drowning hazards.
No incidents or injuries were reported. The bath seats were sold exclusively at Amazon from March to April.
Consumers should stop using the seats and contact the company via email at beimeiruizexin@outlook.com for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund.
SKE Outdoors is recalling its TurboSke Kids toddler bike helmets because the helmets don't comply with federal safety standards, which could pose the risk of a head injury.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The helmets were sold at Amazon and other websites from August 2020 to July 2021.
Consumers should stop using the helmets and return them free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a full refund or free replacement helmet. For more information, call 888-761-2989.
Primark US is recalling its 8-pack scent stamper pens because the purple pen has elevated levels of benzyl alcohol, which poses a risk of skin irritation.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves the product number 9799701 with eight colors and decorative decals. The pens were sold at Primark US stores in the northeast and Florida and Chicago from January 2019 to May 2021.
Consumers can return them to a Primark store for a full refund. For more information, call 617-946-3236.
Razor is recalling its Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards with GLW battery packs because the lithium-ion battery pack can overheat, posing a risk of the product smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
The recall involves the hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017 and sold through 2018 at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores, as well as online at Walmart and Amazon.
The company said there have been more than 20 reports of the hoverboards' battery pack overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the hoverboards and contact the company at 866-467-2967 for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping carton to send the battery pack back and to receive a free replacement battery pack.
The commission also announced that PetSmart is recalling its Top Paw Double Diner dog bowls because the gasket on the bottom of the bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge and posing a laceration risk.
The company has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers' hands as a result of handling the bowl.
The bowls have a UPC number of 73725775404 and were sold at PetSmart stores and online from October 2017 to June 2021.
Consumers should stop using the dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund. For more information, call 888-839-9638.
