Recall Roundup: Cream puffs may have small metal fragments

Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Poppies International Inc., which is recalling select cream puffs products over the presence of small metal fragments.

The company said the issue was discovered during production, and no injuries or incidents have been reported to date.

A number of cream puff products are included in the recall, but the only product sold in Pennsylvania - as well as a number of other states - is the Delizza chocolate enrobed cream puffs sold in 30 count. These cream puffs have a best before date of June 9, 2023, and lot codes of L1J5021 and L1K5021.

Consumer who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported that Taro Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of its clobetasol propionate ointment, which is a steroid medicine used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and rashes. The FDA said the ointment packaged in 60-gram tubes are being recalled due to the presence of the ralstonia pickettii bacteria.

The FDA said the bacteria is unlikely to cause systemic infections, but for those who are immunocompromised and whose skin is not intact - such as from psoriasis, abrasions or sunburn - there is a possibility the bacteria could circulate in the blood stream and cause life-threatening invasive infections, such as sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis, inflammation of the bone or bone marrow and infection in the joint fluid or joint tissues.

To date, Taro has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The recall affects the ointment with a lot code of AC13786 and expiration date of December 2022. Consumers with questions may call Taro at 1-866-923-4914.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission added two more bed rails to its list of recalls connected with entrapment deaths. The first set of bed rails was recalled in early December.

Essential Medical Supply is recalling its Endurance hand bed rails over an entrapment hazard. The company's hand rail was connected to a 2012 death of an 86-year-old man.

The recall involves the hand bed rail, hand bed rail with pouch, hand bed rail with floor support and hand bed rail with floor support and pouch. About 272,000 units of the bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Walmart between October 2006 and December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails and contact the company at 888-856-0111 for more information. For consumers who own bed rails sold or imported on or after Nov. 1, 2015, the company will provide a refund pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail. The company is not offering a refund for older bed rails.

Compass Health Brands is recalling its Carex brand adult portable bed rails, also due to entrapment hazards. The company's hand rails have been connected to three entrapment deaths between April 2014 and June 2020, two of which were at assisted-living facilities and one at a residence.

The company said that in each incident, the bed rail was not securely attached to the bed and the user became entrapped between the rail and the mattress.

The recall affects the company's bed support rails and Easy Up 2-in-1 bed rails sold between 2012 and 2021. They were sold at medical supply stores and online at Carex, Amazon and Walmart.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails and contact the company at 888-571-2710 for a free repair kit for the bed support rail or a refund for the Easy Up bed rail.

The commission also reported that Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands is recalling its American Angler electric fillet knives because the trigger mechanism can remain stuck in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received 23 reports of the fillet knives' mechanism becoming stuck, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the fillet knives with the model number 32300. For serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The knives were sold at Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers and online at Amazon from January 2019 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the knives, unplug the unit and cut the power cord before calling the company at 833-656-1147 to receive a free replacement by mail. Consumers will need to provide their mailing address and photo as "proof of destruction" of the product.

Pearl River is recalling its propane hoses used on propane torches and accessories because the hose can swell and rupture, allowing propane gas to leak and posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of hoses swelling and rupturing, though no injuries have been reported.

The 3Q20 and 4Q20 hoses are used in a number of propane-powered torches and kits. For more information on items, check out the commission's website.

They were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart and eBay from January 2021 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the hoses and contact the company at 855-855-8874. To obtain a free replacement, consumers will be expected to send a photograph of the hose cut in half and email it along with a return mailing address. Once the company receives confirmation, the consumer can throw away the hose.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.