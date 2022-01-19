Recall Roundup: Cream puffs contain small metal fragments

Two different sweets are being recalled after the products were found to contain other items, including small metal fragments in one.

Poppies International Inc. is expanding its recall of Taste of Inspirations Creme Puffs in 30-count containers with a best before date of June 8, 2023, because of metal fragments. The company said the issue was discovered during production, and to date, no injuries or incidents have been reported.

The recall is connected to the recall of the chocolate-enrobed cream puffs that were sold at locations in Pennsylvania and other nearby states.

The latest inclusion from Taste of Inspirations has a UPC of 725439995979.

Products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Lily's Sweets is recalling its 7-ounce peppermint flavor baking chips because of undeclared soy that stemmed from white candy pieces being mixed in the packaging. The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar and other ingredients that are not present in the baking chips.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart. It has a UPC number of 810003461599. For more information, call Lily's consumer contact line at 877-587-0557.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported that Lohxa LLC is recalling one lot of its Senna Syrup - a natural vegetable laxative for occasional constipation relief - because of microbial contamination.

The company said that due to the contamination, use of the product by the elderly, those with weakened immune systems or patients with a higher risk of developing life-threatening inflammation of the heart, could result in infections that could be life-threatening. The company has not received any reports of adverse events.

The product was sold in 5mL unit-dose cups and were distributed to clinics, hospitals and health care providers, and have an expiration date of January 2023. For more information, call Lohxa LLC at 800-641-5564.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling its E-Z-GO Freedom RXV with rear-facing seat because the rear seat of the golf cart can fail, resulting in the seat tilting unexpectedly, posing fall and injury hazards.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves the 2022 model year Freedom RXV ELiTE, Freedom RXV Gas and Freedom RXV 48V golf cart-like vehicles. Recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5633701 to 5651753. Serial numbers can be found near the base of the steering column.

The golf carts were sold at E-Z-GO dealerships nationwide and online via its Dealer to Driveway program from August to December.

Consumers should stop using the rear facing seat and contact Textron at 888-525-6040 for a free repair.

Giant Bicycle is recalling its 2021 model year Giant and Liv adult bicycles because the adjustable handlebar stem can become loose and pose fall and injury hazards.

The company has received 86 reports of the handlebar becoming loose, including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.

The recall involes the Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles. They were sold at authorized dealers nationwide and online from October 2020 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 866-458-2555. Consumers will be instructed to schedule an inspection and free repair at an authorized Giant Bicycle retailer.

