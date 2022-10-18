Recall Roundup: Cookie dough has plastic pieces; more cheese recalled over listeria concerns

Among the food recalls in the last two weeks is one from Nestle USA, which is recalling one of its Toll House cookie doughs because of the presence of white plastic pieces.

The recall only affects the Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with fudge filling. Affected products were produced between June and September. The company reported that they were contacted by a "small number" of consumers about the issue.

Consumers should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For more information, call Nestle USA at 800-681-1676.

More cheese products are being recalled in relation to Old Europe Cheese's recall of Brie and Camembert cheese over listeria concerns.

Old Europe Cheese Inc. expanded its own recall to include baked brie products that have best by dates through Dec. 14. The products were distributed from Aug. 1 to Sept. 28 at supermarkets and other retail stores nationwide.

Affected products include those from Culinary Tour, La Bonne Vie, Lidl, Primo Taglio and Reny Picot, and include baked brie products that also have cranberry, apple and fig. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. Consumers should discard the product.

For more information about the cheese recalls, call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003, ext. 335.

E. coli concerns are behind a recall from Cuisine Innovations Unlimited LLC. The company is recalling its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional falafel and Garlic & Herb falafel distributed exclusively by Aldi.

The products were shipped to stores after June 24. There have been 20 reported cases in six states, though not yet reported in Pennsylvania, with onset of illness dates reported between July 24 and Sept. 19. There have been five hospitalizations, though no deaths.

For affected lot numbers, check out the FDA's website. Customers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA also reported that Abbott is recalling certain lots of its Ready-to-Feed liquid infant formula products because of the potential for spoilage.

The recall includes Similac's Pro-Total Comfort, 360 Total Care, 360 Total Care Sensitive, Special Care 24, Stage 1, NeoSure and Water (sterilized), as well as Pedialyte's Electrolyte Solution. The company said less than 1% of the lots have bottle caps that may not have been sealed completely, which could result in spoilage of the product.

The company said this recall does not include any other liquid or powder formula brands or nutrition products and should not affect the overall infant formula supply.

To identify affected products, visit similacrecall.com, or call Abbott's Consumer Relations hotline at 1-800-986-8540.

Undeclared allergens were behind other recalls in the last two weeks.

Hammond's Candies is recalling its 5-ounce boxes of Salted Caramel Cookies because of undeclared peanuts. The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The recalled products have a UPC of 691355898895, item number CK15008, and best by date of June 29, 2023. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a product check revealed that the peanut-containing product did not have correct packaging declaring the presence of peanuts. Customers with peanut allergies can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Lipari Foods is recalling lots of its sesame sticks mix and roasted and salted sunflower meat tub products over undeclared cashews.

The tubs were packaged by sister company JLM and distributed in retail stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

JLM had discovered cashews in their supply of sunflower seeds provided by their bulk supplier, Shah Trading Co., which was then used to package both products. Customers can return the products to the place of purchase.

Flowers Foods Inc. is recalling its Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies due to undeclared soy.

The products were distributed from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 in retail stores and vending machines, and they have an "enjoy by" date of Oct. 28 to Nov. 7.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that certain pies were made with an ingredient containing soy, which is not listed on the product label. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected products include Mrs. Freshley's apple fruit pie and cherry fruit pie, and Tastykake's apple pie, caramel apple pie, cherry pie and lemon flavored pie. For a full list of UPCs and product codes, check out the FDA's website.

Consumers can return to the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.