A convertible crib was among the latest recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Pottery Barn Kids is recalling its Penny convertible cribs because the end panel can become loose, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard to children. The company has received two reports of the panels separating from the crib, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the crib with model number 2850473 that was sold online at the company's website from September 2022 to April 2023.

Consumers should stop using the cribs and contact the company at 855-801-9300 to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels for the crib and removal of the old panels, or for a full refund.

Soojimus is recalling its Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children's cups because the cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No illnesses have been reported.

The cups were sold in 8 ounces and 12 ounces and in 12 different colors. They were sold online at Amazon and at Cupkin from January 2018 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the cups and contact the company at 888-721-0096 for a full refund.

Wild Country is recalling its Superlight Rocks cable wire chocks used for climbing because corrosion can occur when exposed to seaside conditions, which will weaken the cable chocks and can pose a fall hazard to climbers. No incidents have been reported.

The recall involves the set one to six with model number 40-RSL that were sold at REI, MEC and other specialty outdoor stores, as well as online at Wild Country, Back Country and Camp Saver from January 2017 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 844-412-7013 to coordinate free shipment for a free replacement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Rich Products is recalling 15 cases of Member's Mark breaded mozzarella sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy.

The product was distributed to Sam's Club retail stores in certain states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA said the recall was initiated after the company discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process, which introduced egg and soy to the product.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Trader Joe's reported on its own website that it is recalling its almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies because they may contain rocks.

The company said the recall affects the windmill cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 2 and Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, as well as the chocolate and almond cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.

Those who purchased the cookies should discard them or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.