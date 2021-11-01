 Skip to main content
Recall Roundup

Recall Roundup: Contamination lead to food recalls

Recall salad

Dole is recalling its garden salads because of possible listeria contamination.

More food items are being recalled in relation to various forms of contamination from bacteria to microorganisms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is recalling a limited number of garden salad packages due to possible listeria contamination.

Products included in the recall are the 24-ounce Dole Garden Salad, 24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad, 12-ounce Kroger brand Garden Salad and 12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad. All have best if used by dates of Oct. 25. For UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The products were sold in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

The FDA said the recall was issued after a sample of garden salad yielded a positive result for listeria.

Recall probiotic

MaryRuth's is recalling its liquid probiotic for infants due to potential contamination of a microorganism.

MaryRuth's is recalling two lots of its liquid probiotic for infants due to the possibility of contamination by pseudomonas aeruginosa, a microorganism that can cause infection in immunocompromised individuals or rarely in very young infants. The FDA said infections are generally limited to hospital settings, though infants in these settings could experience serious adverse health consequences.

The recall only affects two lots of the product with a UPC barcode of 856645008587. The product was distributed nationwide through Target, Amazon and direct sales through the company's website.

The company discovered the issue with one of its manufacturing partners during routine laboratory testing.

Affected customers may contact MaryRuth's Customer Care Center at 1-800-210-0813 to request a full refund.

Recall salame

Euro Foods' salame sticks have been connected to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella cases.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert regarding Euro Foods' ready-to-eat salame stick products, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

The FSIS is not requesting a recall because it has not yet identified a specific contaminated lot or lots, and the inspection service believes the potentially affected products are no longer available for purchase by retail customers.

The product in the health alert are the 2-ounce packages of Citterio "premium Italian-style salame sticks all natural" with "best by" dates up to Jan. 23, 2022.

The inspection service has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners on a multi-state outbreak of 21 salmonella cases in eight states with onset dates ranging from Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The traceback investigation identified that all ill people consumed the salame sticks.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase if they are still in refrigerators or freezers.

Recall protein bar

Bobo's is recalling its almond butter protein bars over the presence of undeclared peanuts.

The FDA also reported that Bobo's is recalling its 4-pack of almond butter protein bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

The recall was initiated after a consumer allergic reaction and discovering that the ingredient list does not contain the presence of peanuts.

The bars are 2.2 ounces and were sold in a 4-pack with a best by date of May 15, 2022. They were distributed through select Target stores nationwide.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase to request an exchange or full refund.

Recall knob

Liberty Hardware is recalling its glass cabinet knobs over a laceration hazard.

Laceration hazards are behind the recall of two consumer products, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Liberty Hardware is recalling its glass cabinet knobs because the glass stem can break during use. The company has received 29 reports of knobs breaking during use, including three reported laceration injuries.

The knobs were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and through various online retailers, including Home Depot, Wayfair and Build.com from July 2016 to September 2021.

Consumers should stop using the knobs, remove them and contact the company at 844-811-4541 to receive a full refund.

Recall ottoman

Meridian Furniture is recalling its ottomans over a laceration hazard.

Meridian Furniture is recalling its ottomans because the metal band at the base can contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received six reports of laceration injuries. The recall involves the company's Joy Velvet ottoman/stools sold on Wayfair. The products were also sold on Amazon and Hayneedle, as well as 200 stores nationwide, from June 2018 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the ottomans and contact the company at 800-808-0015 for a prepaid mailing package and shipping label to return the product or provide the company with photographic evidence of disposal to receive a full refund.

Recall chair

Design Within Reach is recalling its Arc Collection furniture over lead paint levels.

Design Within Reach is recalling a piece of its furniture over a risk of lead poisoning.

The company is recalling its Arc Collection furniture because the surface paint contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Products include the cafe chair frame, lounge chair frame, barstool frame, cafe table, coffee table and bar table. For SKU codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The furniture was sold at DWR studios and outlets nationwide, as well as online at DWR and eBay from April 2021 to July 2021.

Consumers should stop using the furniture and contact the company at 800-338-2107 for return instructions and a full refund.

Recall chest

Magnussen Home is recalling its Nova series 5-drawer chests over a tip-over hazard.

Magnussen Home is recalling its Nova series 5-drawer chests because they are unstable and can pose a tip-over or entrapment hazard if they are not anchored to the wall.

The company has received one report of a chest tipping over, resulting in minor bruises to a child.

The chests were sold at furniture stores nationwide from August 2009 to August 2015.

Consumers should stop using the drawers and contact the company at 1-833-748-0210 for a refund. The amount of refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the chest.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

