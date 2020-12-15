Recall Roundup: Consumer products recalled over injury hazards

A number of recently recalled consumer products pose injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Craftsman is recalling its CMECSP610 corded chainsaws with extension poles because the chainsaw can start unexpectedly without hitting the switch when the extension cord adaptor is connected upside down.
The company has received one report of the chainsaw starting on its own, causing a laceration injury to the user.
The recall involves only the chainsaws with date codes of 2019-40 through 2020-35. They were sold at Lowe's and other hardware stores and online at Amazon from October 2019 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the chainsaws and contact the company at 855-237-6848 for a free repair kit.
Fiskars Brands is recalling its 16-foot, extendable pole saw/pruners because the telescoping poles can separate, causing the poles to come apart and fall down, posing a laceration hazard.
The company has received two reports of the poles separating and falling. Two laceration injuries required stitching.
The recall affects the pole saw/pruners with model numbers 9463, 9440 and 9441. They were sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at Fiskars from December 2016 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 888-847-8716 to receive instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product in exchange for a full refund.
Three other recalls involve dangers to children.
Burley is recalling its Dash X FM child bicycle seats because the reclining plate that holds the seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and causing the rider to lose control.
The company has received no reports of injuries or incidents.
The recall involves the child bicycle seats with model number 924004. They were sold at bicycle retailers and online at Burley, REI and Amazon from April 2020 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the child seats and contact the company at 800-311-5294 to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled seat and how to receive a free replacement seat.
Homfa is recalling its HPB-087 and HPB-106 cabinets because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall, which could pose tip-over and entrapment hazards for children.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects the cabinets that were sold online at Amazon from July 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the cabinets if they are not anchored to the wall. Homfa will provide pre-paid shipping labels so consumers can remove the drawer slides and return them to the company for a full refund. Consumers can then discard the rest of the dresser.
The company is contacting known purchasers. For more information, email Homfa at service@myhomfa.com.
Washington Shoe Co. is recalling its Western Chief toddler light-up rain boots because the rivets used to attach the handles to the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
The company has received 115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching, and two reports of children placing the rivets in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.
The recall includes the Abstract Camo, Alia Silver and Sweetheart Navy rain boots. They were sold exclusively at Target stores and online at Target from May 2020 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the recalled boots and return them to any Target store for a full refund. For more information, call the Washington Shoe Co. at 855-545-0862.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
