Recall Roundup: Consumer products recalled over injury hazards

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 888-847-8716 to receive instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product in exchange for a full refund.

Three other recalls involve dangers to children.

Burley is recalling its Dash X FM child bicycle seats because the reclining plate that holds the seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and causing the rider to lose control.

The company has received no reports of injuries or incidents.

The recall involves the child bicycle seats with model number 924004. They were sold at bicycle retailers and online at Burley, REI and Amazon from April 2020 to July 2020.

Consumers should stop using the child seats and contact the company at 800-311-5294 to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled seat and how to receive a free replacement seat.

Homfa is recalling its HPB-087 and HPB-106 cabinets because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall, which could pose tip-over and entrapment hazards for children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects the cabinets that were sold online at Amazon from July 2019 to September 2020.